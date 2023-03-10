The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District received an offer to waive rent costs for a year on the space that houses its Career Education Center (or CEC) program.
Samantha Kirstein, community development director for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, extended the offer at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting during public testimony.
“Let’s take money off the table and talk about successful students,” Kirstein said. “If costs are gone and no longer a factor, then we get to look at equality and opportunities provided by good local education.”
The district’s CEC program serves as an alternative to help struggling juniors and seniors to get back on track for graduation. The program is designed to recover the necessary credits, rather than earning a higher grade.
“We’re contracting with students who come in with an expectation of what grade they are looking for — D, C or B,” said head teacher Craig Kind at a Monday work session. “We look at their previous work and target to get them to those grades.”
CEC students must meet all the same graduation requirements but “do it independently and at their own pace.”
CEC currently enrolls 87 students and has a variable graduation rate based on student’s individual pace.
The school district considered relocating the program last year but ultimately covered the cost with $120,000 in one-time CARES Act funding for rent and janitorial duties.
Students attend school for four hours a day but have flexibility in their schedules. The program also offers a summer credit recovery program.
The district currently leases space from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank on 27th Avenue, which has hosted the CEC program since 1998.
“The Food Bank generously offered to keep them in the building for another year,” Kirstein told the News-Miner Thursday. “We just want these students to succeed.”
Kirstein has been involved in the partnership from the start. She noted when the space grew too small, the food bank expanded its footprint to accommodate the program.
She said when approached in 1998 she had concerns about providing space for 100 at-risk students.
“As I look back, I’m so proud that we are able to co-exist and I’m happy the school district had the foresight to see it as beneficial,” Kirstein said.
She noted that some students with court-ordered community service fulfill that requirement by volunteering at the food bank.
“Life could have been different for these students, but they made it through tough times,” Kirstein said. “They are worth the investment.”
Andy DeGraw, the district’s chief operations officer, said Thursday the district pays $81,850 for the current year lease.
“The offer, once confirmed, will be factored as an option in upcoming budget discussions,” DeGraw said.
The school district’s current draft budget proposes relocating CEC to the Nordale Education Center, where it would share space with the SMART Program.
SMART is a secondary school program that serves students who face severe disciplinary issues such as expulsion and long-term suspension. SMART’s location in Nordale Education Center is a closed space with strict requirements, such as a no-electronic and no-backpack policy.
The move would consolidate space and reduce costs as the district struggles to close a $17 million deficit.
CEC’s location on 27th Avenue was designed specifically for the program, Kind said. He added students come and go as needed to reflect their personal or work schedule needs.
Laurie Beam, the district’s alternative programs director, said SMART would occupy two classrooms on the ground floor and CEC would have the upstairs spaces.
“There is plenty of space for both programs,” Beam said. “We would work with Mr. Kind to create a plan that works for everybody.”
She added there will be room for flexibility on operations, while noting both programs benefit by having access to centralized district resources.
Relocating CEC has been a heated topic for several years between school board members.
School board member Brandy Harty noted at Monday’s work session that the programs are very different.
“How do we give the program that needs structure while the program that needs freedom in such a small space?” Harty asked.
Board member April Smith was more open-minded, noting the district can establish protocols for CEC that don’t conflict with SMART.
“I think we can ask something of both CEC and of SMART, not everything,” Smith said.
Kind noted CEC’s current location is located near key services, such as the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living and the food bank. He added Covid-19 pandemic dramatically increased the need for such services over the past three years.
“Being in that [area] has proven to be an important thing for our students to see,” Kind said. “Where we are is a teachable moment … some are learning about the food bank for the first time and there are interactions with folks from the Rescue Mission.”
He added if the program relocates to Nordale, it could be difficult for its students to co-exist with more structured programs.
School administrators stressed Monday that budget adjustments remain ongoing. The school board will ultimately decide on what budget changes to make.