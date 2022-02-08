School boundaries are scheduled to change in the upcoming school year, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will address it during a working meeting tonight.
The district published a draft proposal of boundary changes for elementary schools Friday, just ahead of tonight’s meeting. Ryan Hinton, director of transportation, provided the News-Miner with clarifications.
The board voted Feb. 1 to close Anderson, Joy and Nordale elementary schools, while shifting sixth grade students to middle school. Anderson students will merge with Crawford Elementary.
According to Hinton, the draft proposal adds Joy and Nordale boundaries to Anne Wien Elementary, but “Anne Wien is not picking up students from a school that is not closing.”
Anne Wien boundaries for Thomas Street and University Park would change, shifting 44 students to Pearl Creek.
The Cowles Street area in Anne Wien’s current boundaries, meanwhile, are proposed to shift to Hunter Elementary, while Doyon and Philip’s Fields areas would move to Denali Elementary.
The University Avenue and Thomas Street areas are proposed to move to Pearl Creek.
The proposed boundaries also propose adding two areas in Joy Elementary to Hunter Elementary.
Meanwhile Hunter Elementary students living in the University Ave/Sophia’s Plaza area would move to University Park Elementary. According to Hinton, students living in the Madcap Lane area, off Farmers Loop Road, and currently attending University Park would move to Pearl Creek.
The district’s draft proposal includes a chart of which areas will be affected and shows “approximately how many students live in a given area when projecting enrollment numbers for the following year.”
According to Hinton, the chart doesn’t specific students impacted by a boundary change. Instead, the district “analyzed the numbers of students impacted by the proposed changes, but those numbers are not included on this chart” in part because of privacy concerns.
Joy, Nordale shift
According to Hinton, when the proposed boundaries shift, Joy and Nordale students in grades K-4 will as well.
For Joy, 67 students shift to Weller, 74 students to Anne Wien, 21 students to Denali, 43 to Hunter and eight to Pearl Creek. Another six students who attend Joy but are outside its area of attendance would return to their neighborhood school.
Nordale’s K-4 population will also be re-distributed, according to Hinton. The proposed boundary revisions would shift 102 students to Anne Wien, 51 to Ladd. Another16 students who are OAA return to their school of residence or another school.
Under the middle school realignment, 90 fifth and sixth graders shift to Tanana Middle School.