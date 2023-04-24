In court

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks judge fined the district attorney’s office $100 Thursday morning for alleged negligence.

The state filed a motion to reschedule the trial of Justin Miller, a 43-year-old man accused in 2019 of engaging in sexual contact and offensive physical contact with a person who was unaware the acts were being committed.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.