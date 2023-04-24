A Fairbanks judge fined the district attorney’s office $100 Thursday morning for alleged negligence.
The state filed a motion to reschedule the trial of Justin Miller, a 43-year-old man accused in 2019 of engaging in sexual contact and offensive physical contact with a person who was unaware the acts were being committed.
Assistant Public Defender Bridget Lynn and Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Miller, Fairbanks City Attorney Thomas Chard represented the city, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock, Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail, Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas, Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock, and Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp represented the state.
The state told the court that they sent the final discovery — information that the parties exchange prior to trial — on Monday. The documents included information regarding a separate civil suit involving former Fairbanks detective Avery Thompson. Thompson testified Friday that there were thousands of pages of discovery in the separate civil case. Thompson was the assigned detective on Miller’s case and left FPD in July 2021, citing “egregious work conditions” and the city’s “dishonest and corrupt conduct” as the reason for his resignation.
State attorneys told the judge that there was no additional information that the state needed to disclose to the defense.
Lynn opposed the state’s motion to reschedule the trial.
Haines said she was concerned with how the case has progressed. She said both parties knew of Thompson’s involvement in the case since its inception and that the state was ordered to turn over information relating to the case 18 months ago.
“It is on the state to ensure that it has a system for obtaining information and timely turning it over to the defense,” Haines said.
Haines sanctioned the state for extreme negligence and fined them $100.
“I’m not fining an individual, I’m fining the state as a whole as prosecuting authority,” she said.
Superior Court Judge Haines denied the state’s request to reschedule the trial. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.
“We understand the court’s ruling,” District Attorney Joseph Dallaire said Friday. “We will be requesting an audio copy of the proceedings and the Department of Law is contemplating a motion to reconsider the sanction.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.