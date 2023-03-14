The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office announced a new Junior District Attorney Program beginning this summer.
Incoming ninth through twelfth grade students and recently graduated students from schools the Fairbanks North Star Borough are encouraged to apply to the program.
The program will run from June 8 to July 13. Selected students will shadow prosecutors each Thursday for six weeks and learn about the criminal justice system in the process. Students will attend court hearings, help with cases, meet judges, and interact with justice professionals in the Fairbanks community.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. on April 28 online or at 510 2nd Ave., Suite 200.