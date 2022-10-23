Vigorous responses bounced back and forth Friday between the candidates for Alaska House Districts 34 and 35.
House District 34 Democrat incumbent Grier Hopkins and Republican Frank Tomaszewski, a Fairbanks North Star Borough assemblymember, engaged in some brief challenges of one another’s stances in certain topics, including rank choice voting and the ranked choice voting system.
Candidates for District 36, the seat of outgoing Democrat Rep. Adam Wool, held various opinions on the questions asked. An open seat, the candidates included Wool’s former chief of staff Ashely Carrick and Republicans Ruben McNeill and Kevin McKinley.
The political jousting took place during a political forum hosted by the League of Women of Voters of the Tanana Valley, KUAC FM 89.9 and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Education
The topic of the Legislature’s role in addressing public education challenges evoked different viewpoints.
Tomaszewski said funding must reach the classrooms and teachers “as so much goes for administration and extra school districts,” adding it takes parents to be engaged.
McNeill said the pandemic harmed school districts and enrollment due to some choices including masking requirements; the state, he said, needs to look at the best place to fund schools.
McKinley supported raising the base student allocation, and like others, said money needs to go to the teachers and students.
Carrick favored a BSA increase, adding the state’s one-time funding of $57 million “simply isn’t enough.” She added the state needs to invest in better retirement options to attract and retain teachers.
Hopkins said he supported statutory ways to increase the BSA, while adding that the $57 million addition is still better than nothing.
Republican candidates favored a change in Alaska’s Constitution to provide funding for private and religious school vouchers, citing a right of school choice. Hopkins and Carrick rejected the idea, with Hopkins saying “it just helps the rich get richer.”
Oil costs
Asked about how the state can handle higher heating fuel costs, McNeill said more oil needs to start flowing in the pipeline and relax regulations on development. He added inflation caused by government decisions needs to be evaluated as well. McKinley agreed with putting more oil in the pipeline and a business-friendly environment, adding oil projects like Willow and Pikka will help solve the issue.
Carrick called it a complex issue that requires long-term solutions beyond “lets get oil in the pipeline.” She said the reality is that people will use what heating sources they have available, but investment in both clean energy and available sources are needed.
Hopkins touted his record that secured funding for Golden Valley Electric Association to look at new wind energy projects, and lower bonding rates for Interior Gas Utility so it could bring in more natural gas.
Tomaszewski said the decision boils down to who voters elect, noting some administrations made decisions that stymied oil production and ratcheted up costs. He promoted expanded gasification programs.
Village safety
Candidates were asked to grade Village Public Safety Officers and the support shown by the state. VPSOs received an A+, with everyone citing they face a difficult job with limited resources.
State support, on the other hand, received more abysmal ratings.
“When the state doesn’t adequately fund it we send a message the state doesn’t care,” Carrick said, adding the state needs to invest more, including recruiting, training and retaining skilled village officers.
Hopkins said lawmakers need to move beyond piecemeal solutions and start providing more resources for village safety and establishing partnerships with tribal organizations.
Tomaszewski laid the root cause of increased village safety issues at the feet of Senate Bills 91 and 43, saying it created a revolving door in the criminal system. Reforms are needed, he said.
Limits on contributions
Democrats and most Republicans had a clear split on whether campaign contribution should be capped. Alaska previously held one of the lowest individual donation limits ($500 per person) in the United States until a federal appeals court found the limits restrict free speech. Attempts to reimpose caps failed this year.
Carrick supported reasonable contribution limits, noting it can be stressful for new or emerging candidates when going up against well-connected opponents. She added the threshold be considered a viable candidate “is high enough without making it a ‘free-for-all.’”
Hopkins supported limits as well, “as no one individual should be able to buy a campaign.” He added he voted in favor of $1,000 individual and $2,000 political action committee contribution limits. Hopkins also favored strong disclosure laws to “make sure Outside groups aren’t pouring money into Alaska,” calling out Alaska Policy Partners support of Tomaszewski ’s campaign with Utah money.
Tomaszewski supported limits and looking at “dark money,” or funds from groups who don’t disclose their donors. He said it’s a possible concern regarding the campaign around Ballot Measure 1, the constitutional convention ballot measure. He added that ranked choice voting failed to limit dark money provisions.
McNeill supported unlimited campaign contributions on the grounds of free speech but added he’s “disgusted by the dark money coming in from out of state.” Like Tomaszewski, he said ranked choice voting failed in its promise to prevent that.
McKinley said attempts to limit campaign contributions “is another lawsuit waiting to happen.” He stood by free speech arguments but said “we should look at banning Outside contributions on ballot measures.”
“Ballot measures should be decided by Alaskans,” McKinley said. “Let Alaskans control Alaska.”