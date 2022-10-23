Candidates in the Alaska House District 31 and 32 races drew clear distinctions on some of their policies and stances at Friday night’s League of Women Voters forum. Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, the lone candidate in District 33, added his insight into the mix as well.
Participants included Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon and Democrat Maxine Dibert for District 31, Republican Will Stapp and Democrat Van Lawrence for House District 32 and Prax representing his own District 33. Candidates Kelly Nash (District 31) and Tim Givens (District 32) were absent.
Questions fielded by volunteers touched on topics ranging from the constitutional convention, funding and support for public education and the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the role of Permanent Fund revenue funding government services, among others.
Constitutional convention
All present candidates, with exception of Prax, opposed a constitutional convention proposed by Ballot Measure 1 on Nov. 8’s ballot, a question that comes up every decade. Measure 1’s passage would open the Alaska Constitution for amendment similar to the 1955-56 convention that hammered out the state constitution.
Most agreed opening up the document was risky and could leave it vulnerable to undesired changes. Staap especially called it “fraught with risk … and would not produce the results many think it would.”
Prax favors a convention “because Alaska has changed substantially from 1956 … we should come together to discuss our Legislature every 10 years.”
Support for the university system
All candidates called the University of Alaska Fairbanks an economic engine vital to the state’s progress, but some had different ideas on how to support the UA system.
Dibert supported fully funding the system and LeBon touted his record supporting UA in both funding of its capital and operating budgets, saying the Interior Delegation “stepped up in a big way.”
Lawrence called for reversing cuts made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in his first term and increased funding. Stapp said support can include partnerships and programs that generate grant and research funding like the UAF drone program and Geophysical Institute and capital improvements.
Prax said expansion of UAF’s community and technical college can help generate a stronger workforce.
Candidates took different approaches to whether the state should provide additional funding for public education as school districts across the state face enrollment, academic and fiscal challenges.
Lawrence said the state’s Base Student Allocation needs a significant increase and needs to keep up with inflation and personnel costs. Stapp stressed a BSA increase shouldn’t be tied to inflation “because you tend to lose control of state finances and create a long-term risk.”
Dibert, a 20-year Denali Elementary teacher, said “teachers are feeling the pressures of large class sizes” and is one area legislators should fight for with more funding and better retirement benefits. LeBon said BSA increases, something he supported, will always be debated, and funding needs and wants to be balanced with public safety, health and roads.
LeBon said the Reads Act provided a small bump to the BSA, academic accountability and the state provide a $57 million one-time allocation and full school bond debt reimbursement.
Prax said the biggest financial challenge locally has been a steady 15-year enrollment drop, a trend he said could be reversed.
Lawrence called for a need to implement some broadbase revenue source so the state doesn’t rely wholly on the Permanent Fund, noting its function was to act as a reserve.
Stapp had no issue with the state drawing on revenues from the fund, but lawmakers need to be frank and open about it, adding the state needs to look at a long-term financial plan.
Dibert said her top priorities would be protecting the fund from raids, pay out a maximum dividend that can be afforded and use revenues to pay for essential services like roads and education. LeBon said the state has done a great job protecting the fund’s sustainability, opposed any call for broad based tax and said the state should increase oil production.
Prax said the fund’s purpose simply set aside funding, opposed former Gov. Bill Walker’s changes to the dividend and the state Legislature should adhere to the statuette.
Reducing winter pollution
Asked about ways to reduce winter air pollution caused by burning wood, candidates noted it’s complicated topic given the increase in the cost of heating oil.
Dibert said projects like the dry wood kiln and wood pellets would help, while LeBon said the Interior Energy Project can provide natural gas to most District 31 residents and parts of Fairbanks.
Lawrence called for increased funding to enforce air quality standards “and unfortunately that means some days not burning wood.” Stapp said crushing inflation means difficult heating choices and said one solution calls for continued support and expansion of natural gas.
Prax, like Dibert, said dry wood kilns help with air pollution, while adding propane as a possible solution for rural communities if production can be increased on the North Slope.