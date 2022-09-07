Despite continued efforts to recruit or adjust its schedule, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center continues to face a decline in dispatchers and supervisors, according to a report from Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth and Chief of Staff Michael Sanders.
Sanders told the city finance committee Tuesday morning the dispatch center had another set of resignations forthcoming.
“We have some people in the training program for dispatch right now,” Sanders said. “She was able to convince two of the people [resigning] to stay at least until things are caught up so it didn’t completely wipe out dispatch.”
The FECC is budgeted for a combined 17 dispatchers and supervisors.
FECC dispatches for 20 agencies in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Denali Borough, the Delta Community and the Nenana Community. This includes two police agencies, 10 fire and EMS agencies, five fire only agencies and three EMS only agencies, as well as the borough Hazmat Team.
“If all the resignations she had received had gone through, she would have had only four to work with on the floor for a 24/7 operation,” Sanders said.
The city is looking at different solutions, including bonuses.
“We have decided to explore every option available we can,” Sanders said.
Solutions include assisting with child care services and the possibility of allowing dispatchers to work remotely.
Merideth said she will lose another dispatcher in December when that employee’s family transfers out of state for another military assignment.
Merideth said staffing and overtime challenges have been occurring since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“We hire people, but we’ve just been falling further and further behind,” Merideth said.
According to city communications director Teal Soden, the shortage creates some challenges.
“There are less dispatchers handling more calls, which creates more workload for those employees,” Soden said.
Merideth said there are six trainees in the pipeline at the moment, down by one after receiving one resignation over the weekend.
Only two are halfway trained and could be put on the floor as call takers, she said, but the other four have just started their training.
“We’ve even shortened training so that you’re released [onto the floor], and we’ll get you back into training at some point,” Merideth said. “I’m just trying to keep anyone there that I can.”
Some people have said they wouldn’t commit to a year required for the signing bonus, or wouldn’t reapply for a year “because they would give me a year to turn things around.”
A shortage of emergency dispatchers isn’t unique to Fairbanks or the Interior; like several other sectors, the shortage is a national trend.
The Washington State Patrol reported 50 openings for dispatchers in August and had to shutter one of eight regional dispatch locations, NPR reported.
Retention bonus
Merideth said she’s looking to ask about authorizing retention bonuses for dispatchers who remain and have worked overtime on the floor.
“I know a bonus won’t keep everyone there, but it would keep a couple of them there,” Merideth said. “I can’t go any lower than what I have right now.”
The bonuses, she added, will go directly to the dispatchers and supervisors who have been working on the floor and accruing overtime, not to administration or the front desk.
The city council authorized a similar retention bonus in November 2020 for $5,000 for 10 dispatchers who worked between 400 and 600 hours of overtime.
Dispatchers have worked a total of 6,373 hours of overtime this year as of Tuesday, according to Soden.
Exploring child care options
Asked if child care was a primary factor for people leaving, Merideth said it contributes more to an inability to recruit people.
“I sometimes have to excuse some people and have only one person work the floor from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. because daycare doesn’t open until 7:30 a.m or 8 a.m.,” Merideth said. “It is a reason that I’ve had to accommodate certain schedules or that people can’t work certain hours.”
Some daycares only allow their children to remain for a 12-hour shift, the model her department currently utilizes.
Mayor Jim Matherly said looking at child care would be an innovative approach to helping out. He noted that school times have been pushed back for some schools, compounding the problems.
Matherly added Sanders is attempting to work out a solution.
“You try anything you possibly can to keep folks there [FECC],” Matherly said. “Kristi is already a welcoming boss and keeps the atmosphere as positive and happy as she can. But I think the bonuses can help, and the child care, if it can be sealed, will help parents.”
Sanders cautioned that nothing is firm yet, as the city is still talking with different organizations on how to solve an issue.
“We’re in the very early stages of developing anything,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t even begin to say what it will end up being or if we will be part of something.”
Merideth said no options are off the table. Special accommodations have been made for some employees to bring their children in early but stay in the center’s break room until daycare opens.
The FECC made similar accommodations during the pandemic when daycares closed or parents chose to homeschool.
“I can’t really tell people no for any reason,” Merideth said. “It’s either having their child at work with them or not having them working for me.”
Councilmember June Rogers said the topic of child care support should be a topic the city “needs to jump on” and should have happened “years ago.”
“As a community, we really need to be more considerate of our working moms and dads in a situation where they need that assistance,” Rogers said.