The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which handles emergency dispatch calls for 22 Interior Alaska departments, remains short-staffed with only five fully trained dispatchers and six trainees, according to Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth.
“We are extremely low on our dispatchers,” Merideth told the Fairbanks City Council Tuesday during a morning work session. “We are just trying to make it through every single day and every single hour.”
Two of her dispatchers work locally, while the other three work remotely, on top of herself and the center’s administrative assistant who helps field police calls.
Merideth said her trainees can only perform certain tasks until they are fully trained to the FECC’s standards and protocols, which takes about 10 months.
The FECC has faced a staffing shortage for at least two years now. The city budgeted for 17 full-time dispatchers and several training positions.
The approved staffing budget allows for 12 dispatchers, four dispatch supervisors, an operations manager, five full time and one part time call taker and the FECC manager’s spot, along with an administrative assistant and quality assurance specialist.
In addition the city provides a $15,000 lateral hiring bonus to qualified applicants.
However, laterally hired dispatchers from other departments or states need to be tested and vetted. Merideth noted dispatch centers and states have different requirements or certifications, and some aren’t as broad as the FECC.
Some of her fully trained dispatchers have already clocked 700 hours in overtime this year alone. Merideth said her shift on Monday ran from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. I was the only one answering 9-1-1 calls,” she said.
The last collective bargaining agreement between the city and the police union, which includes dispatchers, provided a huge pay bump. The Alaska State Troopers dispatch center provides better pay, but only covers law enforcement calls, which often come through the FECC first before being routed to the troopers.
She stressed the need to retain the city’s remote dispatchers because of their corporate knowledge. The others have two years or less of experience.
“We are looking at some options for how to get out of this,” Merideth said. “Not just a band-aid, but how to stay out of this problem long term.”
Merideth noted Fairbanks isn’t alone in its challenge to hire, train and retain new dispatchers.
“It is a national thing with public safety,” Merideth said. But it can be evident when in the dispatcher room.
“Our trainees sit here and watch us work and then say ‘I’m out, I can’t do this,’” Merideth said. “They feel bad too … some are allowed to work police calls only.”
She said over the weekend with a trainee in the room, the trainee felt bad for not being able to answer emergency service calls.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle asked whether the career could be taught at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.
Merideth said it could be a possible option, but it would likely require her own people to teach the courses.
“Not everyone has police or fire and EMS,” Merideth said. “We are required to have CPR instruction.”
Sprinkle asked if the FECC ever charges the state for its time.
Merideth said she did not and as a policy would not feel comfortable with doing so.
“I would not feel right doing that because what happens if the state cannot pay and I basically just probably killed somebody because the state can’t pay,” Merideth said. “We would take the call first, give it to the troopers, knowing the caller needs CPR and know we aren’t going to get it back.”
Councilmember June Rogers asked about other incentives such as child care options, noting that “dollars aren’t going to solve everything.”
Merideth said she doesn’t have an answer, but noted the city’s chief of staff has been working on possible solutions.
“We kind of balance everything out so that child care is coming forward, but we still end up with six children in dispatch,” Merideth said. “If you can’t take your kid to daycare but can’t not stay at home because there’s nobody to work the dispatch floor, then there’s a kid in dispatch or across the hall.”
She added her administrative assistant has become good “at making forts.”
“The big thing is that we’ve got to figure out how to get people to come in and want to stay,” Merideth said. “We all love our job, even the people that leave. They like the job but they’re just exhausted.”
Rogers noted the city should try to portray that image, especially when it comes to recruitment and retention. She added something akin to the recruitment video Fairbanks Police Department recently published.
“I hear all kinds of bad things about our departments and I’m appalled by what our community thinks about our circumstances and our projects and people,” Rogers said. “I can’t believe some people have their heads buried that deeply in the sand.”
Merideth noted the FECC already has a recruitment video on the city website, on Youtube and its Facebook page. However, the center lacks the staff to market it properly.
Merideth and Mayor David Pruhs noted the dispatch center will roll out a new artificial intelligence-assisted training component that will provide additional improvements.
Merideth said an AI simulator will help simulate different voices and scenarios for calls involving CPR instructions and other incidents.
“When we do the training call, we have to sit next to the trainee and act out the situation,” Merideth said. “We’re not very good actors and we’re sitting side by side.”
With the new AI system, a call can be made to sound like a 4-year-child calling “or program it to take the call, listen to it and run through the call.”
The AI system can also help calculate what types of calls FECC receives the most to help with quality assurance, “where we’re messing up the most and what instructions we are missing.”
The new system would allow the FECC to better prepare simulated calls and create a more effective training regimen for its trainees.