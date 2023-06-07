Elena Condon

Elena Condon displays her stork pin at the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center Oct. 8, 2022. The pin is given to dispatchers the first time they assist with a birth via 911.

 Courtesy FECC

The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which handles emergency dispatch calls for 22 Interior Alaska departments, remains short-staffed with only five fully trained dispatchers and six trainees, according to Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth.

“We are extremely low on our dispatchers,” Merideth told the Fairbanks City Council Tuesday during a morning work session. “We are just trying to make it through every single day and every single hour.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.