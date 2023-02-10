The Fairbanks North Star Borough Historical Preservation Commission heard an update Tuesday on efforts to document the Polaris Building as the city of Fairbanks plans to demolish it.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs and Amy Hellmich from Alaska State Historic Preservation Office each noted the details that are going into the process.
The city received $10 million in federal funds last April to demolish the 71-year-old high rise building. The Environmental Protection Agency, whose office the funding runs through, granted an emergency approval for the city to knock down the building.
Hellmich said her office is reviewing a second draft of a community compensation with the city on documenting the history of the building.
“If everything looks like it has been addressed and has the correct legal terminology required, it will go to review through our committee,” Hellmich said. “It will give people in our office an opportunity to comment on it before it goes back to the EPA and the city for their chance to respond.”
Ultimately only SHPO, the EPA and the city need to sign off on the agreement.
Hellmich said residents and organizations can still submit comments on historical preservation but advised mitigations that require massive undertaking would be difficult to accommodate.
“Obviously with the timeline they’re trying to pursue, we want to keep momentum going instead of stalling out,” Hellmich said. “It has been known to happen where it goes back to a federal agency and gets locked up in their legal department for two or three months.”
The city wants to demolish the one-story annex behind the Polaris Building this winter in order to use it as a staging ground. Deconstructing the 11-story tower itself will require more logistics.
The current draft SHPO agreement includes stipulations that the city will document the building’s current conditions, collect historical photos and news articles, and place a historical plaque in the appropriate places. Mitigations will also be executed to minimize impacts to surrounding businesses during the demolition.
The EPA granted the city’s request in November to expedite the building’s demolition, citing several seismic and environmental dangers to public safety. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires the city to consider the effects on historic properties of projects. Polaris made the list of potential historical landmarks when its former owner was looking for potential funding sources in order to renovate the building.
During December’s commission meeting, commissioners made several recommendations, including finding original architectural drawings, photo documentation of the building, historical references to the building and a three-dimensional scan of the building.
Both the Fairbanks Downtown Association and the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society (TYHS) submitted written recommendations about what preservation commission members suggested in December.
The Downtown Association requested putting the draft memo up for public review prior to its final approval and to create an archive of historic photos, articles and advertisements of the building in lieu of expensive photography.
TYHS requested similar standards and offered to solicit stories about the buildings from residents for the archive.
Tania Clucas, executive director of the Morris Thompson Center, said she’s spoken with Pruhs about a number of ideas, including an outdoor history setup during the building’s deconstruction. Another idea would be a recreation of the Tiki Cove window view.
Pruhs said the city doesn’t intend to change the language but intends to do more independent of the contract.
‘Many more ideas’
Pruhs noted as a lifelong resident of the city, he would take comments into consideration.
“I have many, many more ideas than just the stipulations in this document,” Pruhs said. “My dad had a business in the building and a lot of historical events happened in that building.”
Pruhs said a company will video document the building’s interior and a motion camera will capture intervals of the building’s exterior. He has proposed putting a kiosk in the Fairbanks Community Museum.
All the efforts would take about a year to compile and complete.
“I will be looking at every comment that is made,” Pruhs said. “We will be putting something together that shows that building in its glory, not just now. It deserves more than that.”
Pruhs added he has consulted with surrounding business owners multiple times, who will have an opportunity to review and sign off on the draft bid.
Pruhs said the city can set the annex and tower demolition projects out to bid but can’t award them until the historical documentation agreement is in place.
However, he said he would not place the extra efforts on the draft SHPO agreement.
“I’ve already reviewed this document, so I’m changing it,” Pruhs said. “It would take more time that we do not have.”
Commission
recommendations
The historic commission discussed its own recommendations.
“There is some real passion when it comes to this building and a real social history,” said Commissioner Patricia Peirsol. “I think we would like to have as much history as possible.”
Commission chair Molly Proue said the commission could either suggest Pruhs’ plans or at least support them if they’re not included in the SHPO comment.
Hellmich, from SHPO, said the agreement may need more.
“Our office is looking at this as a total loss of a resource when you look at it as a significant development in the history of Fairbanks,” Hellmich said. “Right now, mitigations are looking a little light, so we will need to beef some of them up.”
However, David van den Berg, the downtown association’s executive director, noted the primary reason for its place on a list of possible historic places was just one effort by former owner Marc Marlow to pursue financing to develop the derelict building.
“I feel like it’s almost farcical — not quite — but it shouldn’t really have the gravity it does at the moment,” van den Berg said. “Without Marc Marlow … SHPO would not be involved and we would have gladly taken the hand Mayor Pruhs extended.”
Van den Berg added the city has an urgency to knock the building down and requested the commission to have faith.
“Let’s get this building down and have some confidence there will be a public process to commemorate this building,” he said.
The commission agreed to send feedback to the EPA, SHPO and the city with recommended mitigations: A permanent kiosk and an interpretive plaque on or near whatever will replace the Polaris Building.