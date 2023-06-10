The University of Alaska Fairbanks has resumed its summer Discover Alaska lecture series. The free series focuses on discovering Alaska through the arts.
The lectures are presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning and are open to the public. Lectures will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the BP Design Theater, located on the fourth floor of the Usibelli Building on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus. Parking on campus is free after 5 p.m.
The presentations will also be livestreamed and available as recordings online.
Lectures in the Discover Alaska series include:
June 7 — “An Artist’s Journey,” Da-ka-xeen Mehner, professor of Native art
June 14 — “Nuggets of Whimsy: Adventures in Northern Cartooning,” Jamie Smith, assistant lecturer in drawing
June 21 — “Far North Quilt Trail Project,” Somer Hahm, adjunct instructor in drawing
June 28 — “Why Scientists Might Want to Work with Artists,” Kes Woodward, professor emeritus of art
July 12 — “Contemporary Mixed Media Methods for Beginners,” Madara Mason, visual artist and associate director of teaching and learning for UAF eCampus
July 19 — “Painting on Location in Alaska: Landscapes in the Context of Change,” Klara Maisch, visual artist
July 26 — “What Is It About Art?”, Scott Holladay, adjunct instructor in sculpture
Aug. 2 — “Denali Through Collodion Photography,” Charles Mason, professor of photography
Aug. 9 — “Crafting Community: Creative Community-Building In and Through the Arts,” Jess Peña, executive director of Fairbanks Arts Association
Aug. 16 — “Wood Burning Kilns and the Discovery of Glass,” Jim Brashear, professor of ceramics
For more information, visit the Summer Sessions events page or call 907-474-7021.