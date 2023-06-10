The University of Alaska Fairbanks

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. 

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has resumed its summer Discover Alaska lecture series. The free series focuses on discovering Alaska through the arts.

The lectures are presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning and are open to the public. Lectures will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the BP Design Theater, located on the fourth floor of the Usibelli Building on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus. Parking on campus is free after 5 p.m.