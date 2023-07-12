Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Steven Maekawa as bishop of the Fairbanks Diocese, Tuesday.
“I cannot think of a more exciting place to serve our lord Jesus and the church than here in the Diocese of Fairbanks,” Maekawa said. “The Diocese has a great history of faith and devotion to the Lord.”
Maekawa’s responsibilities as bishop do not officially begin until he is ordained in October. An official ordination date has not been set.
“This has gotta be the most unique place for ministry,” he said. “Just look at the map of Alaska. The state of Alaska is huge.”
The Diocese of Fairbanks encompasses over 400 thousand square miles, according to a US Conference of Catholic Bishops news release. The area is home to around 11,800 Catholics.
“I’m very excited about getting out and meeting the different parishioners all over the Diocese, and that includes out in the villages,” Maekawa said.
Before becoming bishop, Maekawa served as pastor at Holy Family Old Cathedral in Anchorage for seven years. He is originally from Seattle, Washington.
He graduated from University of Washington with a degree in architecture in 1990 and a Master of Divinity from the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology in 1998. He was ordained in the Catholic Church in May 1998.
“I think he is going to be a wonderful fit here,” Andrew Bellisario, archbishop for the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, said. “He is a gentle, caring and loving priest who has a real passion for the salvation of souls.”
The Diocese of Fairbanks has been without a Bishop since July 2022 when Pope Francis appointed Rev. Chad Zielinski as bishop of New Ulm in Minnesota.
