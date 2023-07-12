Bishop-Elect Steven Maekawa

Bishop-Elect Steven Maekawa speaks Tuesday during a news conference at the Diocese of Fairbanks Chancery. He will be ordained in October.

Carter DeJong/News-Miner

 Carter DeJong/News-Miner

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Steven Maekawa as bishop of the Fairbanks Diocese, Tuesday.

“I cannot think of a more exciting place to serve our lord Jesus and the church than here in the Diocese of Fairbanks,” Maekawa said. “The Diocese has a great history of faith and devotion to the Lord.”

