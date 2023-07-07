Denakkanaaga and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center have updated the Animal Names dice game to teach animal names in Interior Alaska Native languages.
The game teaches the names of ravens, bald eagles, moose, caribou, king salmon and beavers in Interior Alaska Native languages using dice. The previous version featured Denaakk’e (Koyukon) and Dinjii Zhuh K’yaa (Gwich’in), and the updated version adds Benhti Kokhut’ana Kenaga’ (Lower Tanana).
Doyon Foundation provided funding to update the YouTube video that demonstrates how to play the game and also allowed Denakkanaaga to purchase hundreds of specialty wooden dice. The dice will be distributed to the Native community and at a special language revitalization session during Denakkanaaga’s second annual Elders Mentoring Elders culture camp.
In the game, one player rolls the dice and all players try to be the first to name the animals in each language. The player who gets the roll correctly wins the point and makes the next roll. Players decide how long the game should last.
“Doyon Foundation is pleased Denakkanaaga was able to add the Benhti Kokhut’ana Kenaga’ language to this fun activity,” Allan Hayton, Doyon Foundation language revitalization program director, said. “We are grateful for this partnership as we work towards our shared goals.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.