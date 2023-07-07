Denakkanaaga and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center have updated the Animal Names dice game to teach animal names in Interior Alaska Native languages.

The game teaches the names of ravens, bald eagles, moose, caribou, king salmon and beavers in Interior Alaska Native languages using dice. The previous version featured Denaakk’e (Koyukon) and Dinjii Zhuh K’yaa (Gwich’in), and the updated version adds Benhti Kokhut’ana Kenaga’ (Lower Tanana).

