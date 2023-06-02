A former Fairbanks detective took the stand Thursday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing his brother at their downtown Fairbanks home in January 2019.
23-year-old Dustin Charley is on trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of his 29-year-old brother, Jonathan Titus, at their Seventh Avenue apartment on Jan. 7, 2019.
Assistant public defenders Erin Bartenstein and Gary Soberay represented Charley, and assistant district attorneys Shaun Lucas and Katy Mason represented the state.
Alana Malloy, Deputy Chief at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department and a former detective at the Fairbanks Police Department, testified that she interviewed Charley as part of the investigation on the morning of Jan. 7, 2019. The prosecution played a two-hour long video of Alana Malloy and Avery Thompson’s interview with Charley.
In the interview, Charley told detectives that on the night of Jan. 6, 2019, he ate dinner with his brother and grandmother and then played Pokemon. Around midnight, Titus asked Charley to make him a drink. Charley told detectives that Titus was “tapering off” alcohol and “trying to get his life together.” Charley said that he made Titus a drink and then went to bed — Charley and his grandmother shared the single bedroom while Titus slept in the living room.
Charley told detectives that he woke up around 5 a.m. after his grandmother got up to make a sandwich. He recalled Titus complaining that their grandmother woke him up and it would take him a while to go back to sleep. Later that morning, Titus told Charley to come into the living room and make him a drink. Charley said he mixed Titus a drink and then began walking back to the bedroom.
During the interview, Charley recounted to detectives how Titus slapped him. Charley said that he went into the bedroom and braced himself against the door to keep the door closed. Titus punched the door and overpowered Charley, entering the room. Charley said he punched Titus twice while trying to push him out of the room and Titus punched him once.
“I had never seen him act this way before,” Charley told the detectives.
He said that he grabbed a pair of scissors in case Titus attacked him again. “I was scared of him,” he told detectives. Charley said he went back into the bedroom as Titus had calmed down and then traded the scissors for a small knife. Molloy told the jury that Charley said he picked up the knife because it had a shorter blade and might inflict less injury.
Titus told Charley to come into the living room and make him another drink, Charley remembered. Charley refused and held the bedroom door knob in one hand with his body weight against the door and the knife in the other hand.
“I felt like he’d do something bad,” Charley said. “I felt horrified.” Charley told detectives that he was worried that Titus might kill him.
When Titus overpowered him and entered the bedroom, Charley stabbed him, he said. Titus said, “you just killed me,” and Charley immediately called 911.
Kathi Young, a forensic technician for the Department of Public Safety, testified that she went to the Seventh Avenue home on Jan. 7, 2019, and took photos of red stains on the kitchen door, defects and red stains on the bedroom door, a pair of scissors, a paring knife and clothing items.
The trial will continue Friday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
