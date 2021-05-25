The most senior and the only female detective resigned Monday after filing a lawsuit against the Fairbanks Police Department for sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination.
Alana Malloy, who has worked for the department for 16 years, quit and filed a complaint Monday in Alaska Superior Court. Malloy said that she was repeatedly asked in the workplace about her sex life. After attempting to stop the behavior by working with the city's HR department, she said she experienced retaliation — the city passed her over for a unit promotion and excluded her from work on major investigations.
“It is such a terrible environment to work in,” Malloy said. “At some point that has to change. That doesn't have to be an acceptable part of being in this profession, and just because I wanted to be a police officer, that doesn't mean that I should have had to accept that as a circumstance of being hired. After 16 years, I didn't feel that I had a voice to be able to even say anything.”
Police Chief Ron Dupee responded in a prepared statement that the department is not going to publicly address the allegations made against “former and current officers in good standing with the department,” but will provide their response in court.
“While I acknowledge former Detective Malloy’s contributions to the department and the community, I’m quite disturbed by the many gross misrepresentations, and outright falsehoods, stated in her resignation letter,” Dupee wrote.
The response did not seem sufficient to Malloy.
“It just shows and demonstrates what I've been up against,” she said. “He basically called me a liar in his response. He didn't say that they would look into it, he didn't investigate it. They failed to investigate it before, but he's not even suggesting that there would be an investigation into these allegations now.”
Malloy’s attorney, James Davis, said that the issues she had been experiencing were on-going for at least a year and a half, and they finally reached the breaking point. He said Malloy tried to find a solution through the HR department first, then she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that is still being processed.
As for the state lawsuit against the city, Davis said he is anticipating it will take a year and a half for a jury to decide the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
