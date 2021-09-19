A suspected robber who was shot in the leg by a North Pole homeowner early Sunday morning remains in the hospital, Alaska State Troopers said.
Troopers responded to the North Pole home about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after being notified that an adult man had been shot while attempting to burglarize the home, troopers said in a statement earlier this week. The homeowner shot the intruder using a long gun, Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel said.
The suspect, who has not been arrested or charged, is still receiving medical care at an Anchorage area hospital, McDaniel said Friday. The individual’s current condition is listed as fair.
Criminal charges are pending upon the intruder’s release from the hospital, according to the statement. The individual’s identity will be released when the intruder has been criminally charged or indicted, McDaniel said. The motive behind the attempted burglary is still under investigation.
In an unrelated incident, criminal charges were filed after a person was critically injured in the parking lot of Airport Way Family Restaurant last week, a representative from the city said.
The person was run over and pinned under a truck in the parking lot of Airport Way Family Restaurant on Thursday evening, the Fairbanks Firefighters Union said in a social media post. Approximately 10 bystanders lifted the vehicle off the pinned-down person before first responders arrived at the scene, the post said.
An unnamed person involved in the accident was arrested and charged at the direction of the district attorney’s office, the city’s representative said.
The Fairbanks Fire Department assisted the University Fire Department in transporting the injured person to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to the post.
In a separate unconnected incident, troopers have still not released additional information regarding the 74-year-old man that was shot during a moose hunt near Chicken on Saturday. It is not known how the shooting occurred or if criminal charges have been filed.