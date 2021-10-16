Fall is well underway in Fairbanks, with the city receiving its first major snowfall two weeks ago. Since then, though, the weather has warmed, causing the majority of snow to melt and pussy willows to start blooming (an anomaly for the fall). Yet these swings in precipitation and temperature have evened out and, overall, this fall has been a fairly typical one for Fairbanks.
According to climatologist Rick Thoman, this fall is pretty average in terms of both precipitation and temperature. The one outlier is snowfall: to date, 9.3 inches of snow have been recorded at the Fairbanks International Airport. This is nearly double the average amount of 5.5 inches.
Thus far, 2021 is “well ahead of last year,” when there was no measurable snow to date. The past few years have seen little early season snow, with 2015 being the last year that there was more snow at this point in the fall.
In terms of precipitation, however, 2021 is unremarkable. The beginning of September was extremely dry. Since then, Thoman said, “we’ve made up a fair bit of it” in the second half of September and early October. But after the big snow event during the first weekend of October, the weather has again been dry.
From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, 1.65 inches of precipitation have been recorded. This is only a tenth of an inch under the normal amount of 1.76 inches. The bulk of precipitation came in a few days during the extremely wet snow event at the start of October. However, Thoman explained, this is not unusual because “precipitation is episodic.”
Temperatures this fall, Thoman said, have “been kind of boring.” The first half of September was warmer than usual, the second half was colder than normal, and since then temperatures have been very close to average. All in all, the average temperature at the airport between the first of September and the 15th of October is 40.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This is less than a degree off the normal average temperature of 41.8 degrees.
“It’s a little below but nothing to write home about,” said Thoman.
Although the temperature swings evened out to a normal average, pussy willows have begun to bloom in some areas. This is unusual for fall, because trees typically bloom in spring.
Eugénie Euskirchen, research associate professor with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology, explained that the cold period followed by warming likely caused the trees to bud out. “They’re probably a little confused,” Euskirchen said. She explained that the buds are triggered by air temperature, and the relative warm temperatures that followed the early cold weather led to budding.
According to Euskirchen, this blooming in the fall is relatively unusual, but not unheard of. “It happens, but definitely not every year,” she said.
For overall weather patterns, the biggest anomaly this year is that the Interior has received more low pressure systems from the Gulf Alaska rather than the Bering Sea, which is typically where the weather comes from.
As a result, areas of the Eastern Interior and Upper Tanana Valley, such as Tok, have received remarkable amounts of snow. So far this year, Tok has recorded 30 inches of snow. Although this may not sound like too much, the Upper Tanana Valley receives an average of 40 inches of snow in an entire year, Thoman said.
As to what the future months hold, Thoman’s prediction is that this winter is going to be colder than the last. Fairbanks and the Interior, Thoman believes, are, unlike last winter, likely to experience extended cold spells.
It is forecast to be a La Nina year, which typically means a low pressure over the Bering Sea and cold temperatures in Interior Alaska, said Thoman. La Nina is also characterized by variable trends, meaning that there will be periods of sustained cold followed by weeks of warmer temperatures. Lastly, La Nina years are typically colder in the second half of the winter. All of these trends occurred last winter, which was also a La Nina year.
This year, on the other hand, is predicted to be colder in the first half of the winter. Given the accuracy of last year’s forecast, Thoman believes that the predictions are likely to hold true for the 2021-2022 winter as well.