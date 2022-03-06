The borough is looking to construct a new wing at the Noel Wien Public Library, according to a call for bids from prospective designers.
Two scenarios, a $7.1 million renovation or a $10.7 million renovation with a 4,000-square-foot addition, were being considered.
“The intent of this project is to construct the additional floor space,” the borough request for proposals reads.
A 2019 report suggested adding a teen area, maker space, business center, “community living room” and cafe to bring the facility into the 21st century. Which elements make it into the final design will be up to public employees, according to bidding documents.
The selected design firm will conduct three workshops with “borough and library staff to determine and select a floor plan, layout, and which elements in the new conceptual design will proceed to schematic design,” bidding documents read.
The project also involves remodeling public restrooms and installing new shelves and furniture. Bids from designers are due on March 14. The borough hopes to begin design work in May.
The $10 million project, which involves some grant funding, is part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s taxpayer-funded Capital Improvement Program and is anticipated to go to construction next year.
The new wing would add 4,000 square feet of floor space to the library. The borough anticipates conducting “selective demolition” for the wing, according to bidding documents. The idea is to conduct work in phases to reduce operational disruptions.
The remodel will be based on a 2005 Master Plan and workshops conducted in 2019 by space planning consultant QualityMetrics.
“Advances in technology and the internet have changed the way people obtain information, entertainment, and educational materials. The current floor plan and layout no longer allows for the efficient delivery of service, nor fully meets the needs of both staff and patrons,” bidding documents read.
The plan is for all main public areas of the library to undergo renovation including the auditorium. The project involves new architectural finishes including carpet, walls, furniture and shelving. Planned improvements include sound mitigation between rooms, electrical upgrades, telecommunications upgrades, to include wireless access points and charging stations, and safety upgrades. New HVAC, skylights and parking lot repairs and striping are also planned.
The nonprofit Fairbanks Library Foundation paid $35,000 for the space-planning report by the Maryland consulting firm QualityMetrics.
The 125-page report came with furniture and flooring recommendations along with color swatches. It took into account light and sound and incorporated outdoors and indoors spaces to create “corridors of light.”
Separate zones for noisy activities and quiet activities are proposed along with a cafe, a bookstore and a business center for copying and faxing.
A “community living room” is described in the QualityMetrics report as providing “a comfortable, attractive space for people to meet and interact with other community members.”
The report was based on a library assessment, public meetings, focus groups, a community survey and a Master Plan for Noel Wien Public Library developed in 2005 by Bettisworth North.
The library was built in 1977 and expanded by about 20,000 square feet in 1997.