Design documents show the pending new transit garage to be built on Lathrop Street will be almost 57,000 square feet and will have a locker room, conference room, laundry area, showers, offices, supply rooms and 10 bus repair bays.
The $28.1 million project of the Fairbanks North Star Borough is in the early design phase. Design documents by Design Alaska were obtained by the News-Miner via a public records request.
The two-story building, with a mezzanine, will be 60 feet tall with an outdoor patio, two gravel storage yards and a bus washing area. It will be the new home of the Metropolitan Area Commuter System or MACS.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022 with occupancy anticipated in 2024, according to a February project status report from the borough public works department.
The new transit garage is grant funded and one of the biggest public works projects in the borough’s Capital Improvement Program. Design on a $17 million new taxpayer-funded animal shelter is expected to begin sometime this year.
The existing garage on Peger Road was built in 1976 and is one of the borough’s most tattered-looking buildings with a leaky roof and two Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation contaminated sites on the property.
Construction of a new transit garage was originally planned beside the current garage, but soil conditions were deemed inadequate, which has delayed the project.
Last year, the borough purchased 8.4 acres of land from the Operating Engineers for $1.27 million for the new transit garage site.
A new transit garage has been in the borough’s sights since at least 2016 when the municipality won a $13 million grant to replace the existing garage. A second grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced last year.
The borough is planning to transition the public transportation system from diesel-fueled buses to compressed natural gas. A space is set aside for the compressed natural gas fueling station but it is not part of the 35% design documents.
Two of the repair bays will accommodate repairs to compressed natural gas fueling systems, the design documents state.
The new building will have “a steel structural braced frame with an insulated concrete slab-on-grade/shallow foundation system and steel roof and mezzanine decks,” according to design documents. The mezzanine decks will be concrete filled.
Insulated metal wall panels will enclose the building, which will have fiberglass windows. It will have a synthetic rubber roof, two dual-fuel boilers serving a hydronic system and a walk-in enclosed stand-by power generator.
“Visual enhanced” landscaping is planned along with a perimeter security fence.
