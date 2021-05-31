The University of Alaska Fairbanks Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning and the University of Alaska Press will host the Author’s Corner lecture series starting June 7.
The 11-week series highlights the works of published authors at UA Press. Lectures can be viewed in person at 7 p.m. Mondays at the BP Design Theater, located on the fourth floor of the ELIF building on the UAF campus.
Masks are required for unvaccinated people attending the events. The lectures will also be webcast at media.uaf.edu and posted on the Summer Sessions website afterward at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
The opening lecture will feature Fairbanks journalist and historian Dermot Cole discussing “Hard Driving: The 1908 Auto Race from New York to Paris,” on June 7. An outdoor reception will follow the lecture.
Other lectures in the 2021 series include:
• June 14 — “Go Play Outside: Tips, Tricks, and Tales from the Trails,” Nancy Fresco
• June 21 — “Cabin 135, A Memoir of Alaska,” Katie Eberhart
• June 28 — “Ivory and Paper: Adventures in and Out of Time,” Ray Hudson
• July 12 — “I Thought There Would Be More Wolves,” Sara Ryan
• July 19 — “Water Mask,” Monica Devine
• July 26 — “Whiteout,” Jessica Goodfellow
• Aug. 2 — “Li Bai Rides a Celestial Dolphin Home,” Tom Sexton
• Aug. 9 — “Cold Latitudes,” Rosemary McGuire
• Aug. 16 — “Coming Out of Nowhere,” Linda Schandelmeier
• Aug. 23 — “Alaska in the Progressive Age,” Thomas Alton
For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.