In from Washington, D.C., Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks got a window into day-to-day life at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright during a Monday visit to the two military installations.

Hicks said the visit to Interior Alaska was to learn about quality of life issues as well as mental and behavioral health challenges.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.