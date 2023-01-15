Good Samaritan

Hank Nuwer/News-Miner

Good samaritan Jim Burton saved Gosia Nuwer’s bacon.

 Hank Nuwer/News-Miner

"Hank, we have a problem,” my wife Gosia said from the open window of her Jeep. We were just 10 feet into Alaska after a 3,500-mile drive. The temperature was 11 below zero.

Five minutes earlier, I passed through U.S. Customs. The female officer asked why I came to Alaska. I told her I had taken a managing editor job at the News-Miner. I sized me up.

