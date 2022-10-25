Departing school board members reflected on their time in office during the Oct. 18 Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education meeting, noting both the highs and lows of the past three years.
Both board members — Jennifer Luke and Matthew Sampson — officially depart from the board Oct. 31 after three years of service. Both chose not to run for reelection.
Luke thanked community members “for the trust and faith you have had in my abilities when you voted me on to the school board,” adding no one could foresee changes that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said she was proud of the board over the past three years, which has faced tough decisions “that polarized the community,” including school closures and Fairbanks middle school restructuring, the superintendent search, Covid mitigation plans, busing problems and dealing with budget deficits.
“Any one of those on its own is a heavy lift, but we are a more stable district for facing those decisions,” Luke said.
The main issues, she said, were curriculum changes, new school start times and bus transportation contracts, something “she immediately felt the weight upon.”
“In hindsight, those once heavy decisions feel incredibly light today,” Luke said.
Long hours were spent pouring over studies and budget documents, prompting a steady, even approach to asking and listening to the staff and members of the public.
“At times topics were heated, emotionally charged and to be honest quite scary,” Luke said.
Luke said she picked up on the skills of debate, learning to listen with an open mind and when to disagree civilly, among other critical skills.
Learning those skills in the public forum, however, came with insults and “physical threats of death and harm toward myself and my family.”
“Bearing all of this is the highest and hardest hurdle that I overcame this year to serve with openness and integrity in the face of adversity,” Luke said. “I feel at the end of it, I’m much stronger and more certain of my own worth.”
The support from friends and family, Luke said, have helped her through the past year and through the duration of her term.
Her biggest accomplishment, she said, was “that I dared greatly and persisted beyond the failures, that I put forth the efforts through sweat and tears for a worthy cause — the education of our children and our future.”
Sampson extended his own thanks to the community for putting him on the board.
“I’ve worked extremely hard to represent my values and those in the community,” Sampson said. “I’ve worked long and hard to get masks off students, out of remote learning and back into the classroom.”
He added he’s fought to keep students and staff “free from compelled speech” and for “appropriate content to be placed in front of our children,” parental rights “and their rights to control and direct their children’s education” and pushed for fiscal responsibility and transparency.
“Although my time on this board has essentially come to an end, I will continue to be an advocate for these matters,” Sampson said. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”
The new board members, Melissa Burnett and Brandy Harty, will be sworn in at noon on Monday.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.