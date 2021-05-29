The National Park Service announced on Thursday that it will no longer enforce strict physical distancing standards on park transportation systems in Denali National Park and Preserve. Park transportation systems that have been operating at reduced capacity may return to full capacity, effective immediately.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will still be mandatory for all passengers of Denali’s tour and transit buses this summer, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while on the bus, except while actively eating and drinking.
The National Park Service will continue to monitor the public health situation and expects to see Covid restrictions loosen as more Americans get vaccinated over the summer months.
“I’m grateful so many people moved quickly in this dynamic situation to meet the demands of a public eager for the unique experiences
Denali and surrounding businesses have to offer,” Don Sticker, superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve, said in Thursday’s press release.
Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve also predict that Alaska’s lifted Covid testing mandate for inbound travelers will bring more visitors to the park this summer. However, Denali’s rental car shortage
makes locals unsure about the fate of the upcoming tourist season.
“In 32 years, I’ve never seen so many reservations come in so fast and so many cancellations go out,” said Ann Miller, owner of Denali Dome Home in Healy. “We have three lines, and they are constantly ringing.”
Business owners have reported an increased number of cancellations because of visitors’ inability to rent a car in the area. While the current rental car shortage is a nationwide problem not unique to Denali, the remote location of the park and lack of public transportation gives visitors little flexibility.
For now, tourists are encouraged to visit Denali via the Alaska Railroad or to book a rental car far in advance if they plan to visit the park.
