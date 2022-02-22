Two teams of sled dogs from Denali National Park mushed into history Monday with a winter journey commemorating the 100th anniversary of the park’s sled dog kennel.
They left Nenana for Hadley Island, more than 20 miles up the Tanana River. That is where, on Feb. 23, 1922, Harry Karstens bought seven sled dogs from a homesteader to start the sled dog kennel at what was then Mount McKinley National Park. Karstens was the park’s first superintendent from 1921-1928.
But first, Ranger David Tomeo, Ranger Matt Anfinson and Canine Ranger Cupcake visited with students at Nenana City School. Nenana has close ties to Denali National Park, Tomeo told the students
“The very first headquarters for the national park was right here in Nenana,” he said.
The park’s first sled dogs came from upstream on the Tanana River at a homestead on Hadley Island.
“We’re going to go visit that island where those dogs were first purchased,” said Tomeo, who’s manager of the kennels at Denali National Park.
Referring often to Howard Luke’s book “My Own Trail,” he displayed a colorful and detailed map of the area, which is included with the book.
“If you look at maps like this, there are stories in that map,” he said. “There are little snippets of stories to be told and found out there. We’re following the story, the origin of our kennel and where we got our first dogs.”
Norman Hadley lived on Hadley Island. Athabascan Elder Howard Luke described him as a Nova Scotia bachelor who used a fish wheel to catch and then sell fish. Hadley also made moonshine. He was so poor, others often provided food to keep him alive.
In 1922, park superintendent Harry Karstens was searching for sled dogs. Without a dog team, he couldn’t patrol the park he was charged with protecting. Then he found Norman Hadley. He ended up paying $45 each for the seven dogs on Feb. 23, 1922, Tomeo said. They called them “the seven brothers.”
The dogs were Karstens’ primary mode of travel in the winter. They helped patrol Denali National Park and hauled supplies to build remote cabins. Every spring, the dogs returned to Hadley Island where they would stay all summer. Hadley had a fish wheel so he could catch fish to feed the dogs.
“There was no such thing as buying dog food in those days,” Tomeo said.
A few years later, park visitors started asking about the dogs and wondering where they were during summer months. That’s when the park first realized the dogs could be an important draw for visitors, Tomeo said. Summer sled dog demonstrations started in 1939 and became one of the park’s most popular public programs.
Interest waned, however, and in the 1950s and ‘60s the park considered getting rid of the kennels. In the 1970s, public interest grew in the Iditarod Sled Dog Race, reviving interest in the park dogs as well. There was also growing interest in winter recreational activities.
Currently, 31 sled dogs live at the park kennels. That includes seven puppies. Two veterans are due to retire this coming spring.
Canine Ranger Cupcake, who visited with students, came from a birthday litter and was named in honor of the National Park Service’s 100th birthday. He will soon be 6 years old. On Monday, he was a leader for one of the teams that headed onto the Tanana River, searching out a trail covered with drifted snow.
In the coming weeks, many of the Denali sled dogs will support scientific research at Wonder Lake, another critical role the dogs play in the park.
Centennial events
To celebrate its centennial, an eight-dog team from Denali’s sled dog kennel will be the first team out of the starting gate at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race on March 5 in downtown Anchorage. The dogs and park rangers will meet with several community groups before the race start.
Covid-19 closed the park kennels for an extended time over the past two years, but the kennels are open again, now with longer hours.
In early August, the kennel will host a reunion of former kennel staff and volunteers.
A litter of puppies is planned in the summer to celebrate the centennial.