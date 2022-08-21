One hundred years ago, Harry Karstens bought seven sled dogs from a homesteader who lived on Hadley Island, about 20 miles up the Tanana River.
Karstens, the first superintendent of Denali National Park, was a one-man show, with no money and no staff.
“He did it all himself,” said his grandson, Gene Karstens, who attended the park kennel’s 100th anniversary reunion recently. “Based on (his) diaries, I have a pretty good idea what his life was like.”
The crowd listened closely to the amazing stories he relayed from his grandfather’s diary. There was the time on the trail he needed to warm up. So he built a stove from scrap materials. Then he built a cabin around the stove.
Karstens and his family were among the many former and current dog walkers, kennel workers and managers, and supporters who attended a special reunion at the park, commemorating the kennel’s centennial.
Geneticist Thom Swann of Two Rivers serves as a breeding consultant for the park kennel. He talked about the pedigree of the park’s sled dogs, and rattled off a list of dog names. Longtime local mushers knew instantly that all those dogs came from the kennel of legendary mushers Will and Linda Forsberg.
“This is a living treasure,” Swann said. “It will continue on for many generations.”
Several former kennel workers shared memorable stories about life on the trail with the dogs, an always unpredictable endeavor, In hindsight, these tales were quite humorous, but perhaps they weren’t so funny at the time.
Speakers included Joan Pascale Frankevich, Jessica O’Conner and Jess Toubman, Samantha Winslow-McFarland, Jeff and Laurie Yanuchi, Thom Swann, kennel manager David Tomeo and Gene Karstens, Harry Karstens’ grandson.
During the past 100 years, generations of sled dogs went on to inspire future generations of Alaskans. If the reunion turnout was any indication, those privileged to work with the dogs considered themselves lucky.
Many people who attended the reunion were people who volunteer to walk the sled dogs. This program began in 1987, thanks to Barb Brease, who proposed it. Their name tags also carried the names of the dogs they walked. In some cases, the tags named the retired sled dogs they adopted.
One storyteller demonstrated how sometimes the volunteers benefit just as much as the dogs being walked.
Samantha Winslow-McFarland told the story of how she chose Apollo as the dog she wanted to walk regularly. Apollo was very anxious around new sounds. Winslow-McFarland said she suffers from the same affliction. But now, she and Apollo help each other.
“I feel safe with Apollo,” she said. “I came here to overcome my anxiety. We help each other with our fears. Helping him through it is helping me.”
Novice mushers could relate to Jess Toubman’s story of feeling very confident on the sled runners, only to get unceremoniously tossed from the sled as soon as she relaxed.
Gene Karstens recounted a time from Harry Karstens life 100 years ago when life wasn’t so easy. Yet, he made it work, like the fictional fix-it-all character MacGyver, he said.
Obviously, the sled dog kennel Harry Karstens began not only survived, but flourished through the years. It continues its important work today, the only working sled dog kennel in the country that helps protect a national park wilderness. Along the way, the park sled dogs connect the past with the present.
“What I see here is another part of (Harry’s) legacy,” Gene Karstens said, to the large crowd of kennel and dog lovers. “It’s good to see.”