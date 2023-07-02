The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Denali Center received a silver award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its care for clients.
The Denali Center is a 90-bed short- and long-term care facility located next to FMH on 19th Avenue. The Denali Center is a registered Eden facility that follows the Eden principles based on seven fundamental aspects of personhood — identity, connectedness, security, autonomy, meaning, growth and joy.
Tina Rein, administrator of the Denali Center, said the Eden principles are based on the idea that elders in long-term care facilities are impacted more by hopelessness, helplessness and boredom than illness. “It’s about creating a life worth living and a life where both elders and care partners continue to grow,” she said.
Rein said that the fastest growing age demographic is those between 65 and 80 years old. “People need to be able to get quality care in our community, and Foundation Health Partners is about that,” she said.
“AHHA is incredibly proud of the leadership and all of the staff at the Denali Center for completing the second level in this rigorous national quality improvement program,” Connie Beemer, AHHA’s vice president of Post-Acute Care and Finance, said. “They have repeatedly demonstrated a high level of quality care for their residents and are so deserving of this national recognition.”
“Denali Center is honored to receive the Silver Quality Award,” Rein said. “The award is built on the principles of the Baldrige Award and focuses on processes and quality outcomes centered on the facility’s quality alignment with the values, mission, and vision for the organization. The award is based on an environment where staff and residents thrive through placing people first and creating a life worth living for our staff and residents. I am proud of the work we are doing and the environment for success we have built.”
The program recognizes long-term care facilities in the areas of leadership, strategic planning, customer and workforce, operations, and knowledge management.
“I am incredibly proud of our remarkable members for this achievement,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, passion, and tireless efforts to deliver exceptional services, innovative solutions, and transformative care for their residents and staff. Their impact is undeniable.”
The Denali Center was awarded a bronze award in October 2022. Earning the silver achievement in quality award requires a long-term care facility to achieve the bronze award first. The Denali Center is the only institution in Alaska that received the silver award and is one of 63 institutions that received the national award. The ACHA will award the gold awards to one or two institutions in August. Rein said that the Denali Center is working towards achieving the gold award.
“The silver award is really showing that as an organization you’ve not only built the infrastructure but created quality outcomes that are sustainable, and outcomes and processes that align with our mission, vision, and values,” Rein said. Rein said that the silver award is for organizations that connect strategy with outcomes.
Rein said that the Covid-19 pandemic gave the Denali Center an opportunity for innovation. “We saw the challenges with the workforce in 2020 and we started to think outside the box on how we were going to create a workforce that stayed in the organization, and aligned with our values of learning and growing,” Rein said.
In the last three years, the Denali Center has implemented a medication aid program, a four to six week certified nursing assistant class, and has partnered with Alaska Pacific University for their license practical nurse program. “I think the workforce initiatives and the innovation we took advantage of really sets us apart,” Rein said.
Rein said the Denali Center looks forward to sustaining their quality and continuing to grow, as well as teaching other long-term care facilities in Alaska how to succeed.
