The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Denali Center received a silver award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its care for clients.

The Denali Center is a 90-bed short- and long-term care facility located next to FMH on 19th Avenue. The Denali Center is a registered Eden facility that follows the Eden principles based on seven fundamental aspects of personhood — identity, connectedness, security, autonomy, meaning, growth and joy.

