The Denali Borough mayor issued an emergency declaration for the city of Anderson Monday night following ongoing issues with the small city’s sewer system.
According to a report by Denali Borough Mayor Cole Walker, the sewer system began showing signs of excessive water infiltration starting in January.
Anderson city officials contacted the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Village Safe Water Program for assistance. The Village Safe Water Program secured grants for the system’s construction, which started in 2010 and ended in 2013. Installation was done by contractors under state bid.
“Groundwater infiltration, likely due to cracked or broken pipes, continued to overload the system, resulting in wastewater flowing over the containment of the sewage lagoon,” Walker’s report states. “The overfull system began backing up into the city, with several homes currently unable to waste water and many others under imminent threat.”
Water that entered the sewer system pipes became frozen, causing the system to get plugged up, affecting homes, Anderson School and Anderson City Hall.
Walker told the Denali Assembly Wednesday night he issued the declaration in consultation with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Rep. Kevin McCabe’s office.
Walker’s emergency declaration follows one issued by Anderson.
The Anderson City Council declared a local emergency over its sewer system last Friday. It continues to ask its residents to use water sparingly until the issue can be fixed.
The Denail Borough declaration requests assistance from the state and is committing up to $25,000 from the borough’s disaster contingency fund.
“Already we are helping with some heaters as they are working to thaw lines,” Walker said.
Walker said signs “are pointing in the right direction in terms of flow.”
“The state is very engaged in the short term,” Walker said. A meeting was held Tuesday with the city, DEC and the state Emergency Operations Manager to discuss long-term solutions.
“They said they are looking closely at the system for the short and long term,” Walker said.
Walker said the challenges aren’t new.
“They have asked for some state support along the way, along with equipment,” Walker said.
Walker added the Village Safe Water staff members are on site helping to address the issue.
Denali Assemblymember Richard Hammond, who sits on the Anderson city council, called the declaration and the $25,000 an important step.
“What folks aren’t getting about how much that means,” Hammond said. “Some are thinking it’s a septic system leaking, but there’s been families here without water, children around town who have no facilities to use.”
