DENALI BOROUGH — This is a big election year for the Denali Borough.
Local voters will select a new mayor, seven new members of the Denali Borough Assembly and seven new members of the Denali School Board.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
DENALI BOROUGH — This is a big election year for the Denali Borough.
Local voters will select a new mayor, seven new members of the Denali Borough Assembly and seven new members of the Denali School Board.
The clean sweep is the result of redistricting after the last census, and voters in the last election opting for smaller boards. Also, Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker has termed out, leaving the top spot up for. grabs.
Although the filing deadline is not until Sept. 14, some candidates have already scheduled meet and greet forums in five different parts of the borough, beginning in Cantwell on Monday. So far, just a few candidates have submitted their official applications. There is still plenty of time to submit paperwork.
Despite that, mayoral candidates Tallon Shreeve, Kesslyn Tench and Krista Zappone organized the meetings, hoping to get the word out early for all candidates and would-be candidates and voters — especially before hunting season kicks in and focus is not on local government for several weeks.
Voters and all potential candidates are invited to participate.
The organizers point out that these meetings might also be a good time for voters to sign candidate nomination petitions. Each candidate is required to collect a list of at least 10 registered voters in order to have a name placed on the ballot.
After the Sept. 14 filing deadline, candidate forums will also be scheduled so voters have a chance to get to know the actual candidates.
Organizers point out that the intent is to provide overall information to the public and to offer a first glimpse at candidates and potential candidates.
Here is the initial meet and great schedule, beginning Monday:
• Monday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m. Cantwell School
• Wednesday Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. Anderson School
• Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m. Tri-Valley Community Library, Healy
• Monday, Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m. Bear Creek Rest Area, for highway community Mile 252-289
• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. McKinley Village Community Center
• Donations will be accepted at each meeting for the communities where the meetings are held. Donations are not required to attend.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.
Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.