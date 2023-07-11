Denakkanaaga hosts its second “Elders Mentoring Elders” culture camp beginning July 24.

The second culture camp called “Elders Mentoring Elders” aims to teach participants traditional activities based on Athabascan values, include honoring ancestors, respect for knowledge, and wisdom from life experiences.

