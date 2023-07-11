Denakkanaaga hosts its second “Elders Mentoring Elders” culture camp beginning July 24.
The second culture camp called “Elders Mentoring Elders” aims to teach participants traditional activities based on Athabascan values, include honoring ancestors, respect for knowledge, and wisdom from life experiences.
“We are so pleased that elders and youth will be able to meet, learn and carry on important traditional activities of our region,” Denakkanaaga Executive Director Sharon McConnell said.
15 elders will teach 40 elders and 20 youth how to make canoes, weave snowshoes, harvest traditional plants, make drums, bead and tuft, and weave fishnets. Participants will also discuss traditional Athabascan values and storytelling.
The event will be from July 24 through 28 at Denakkanaaga at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and the Howard Luke Camp on the Tanana River.
