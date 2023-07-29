Denakkanaaga hosted its second Elders Mentoring Elders Cultural Camp in Fairbanks this week.
Elders taught traditional activities like snowshoe making, fishnet making, moose hide tanning, canoe building, drum making, tufting and beading, storytelling, and Native singing and dancing. They shared meals of fry bread, salmon, and moose head soup, and ended the week with fish ice cream and a talking circle on Native values.
“What better way to strengthen our Native community and people than having events like this,” Denakkanaaga Executive Director Sharon McConnell said.
LaVerne Demientieff and Jessica Black received a grant through the University of Alaska Fairbanks Center for Alaska Native Health Research focused on traditional practices. Focus groups and interviews with elders revealed that elders wanted to support emerging elders to step into their roles.
“One of the things they were concerned about was the intergenerational transmission of knowledge,” Demientieff said.
Demientieff and Black connected with the Center for Indigenous Innovative and Health Equity (CIIHE) at a Promoting Indigenous Research Leadership conference, and CIIHE offered to help fund the camp.
“They were excited to hear what the elders were wanting and it aligned with what they were doing around food sovereignty,” Demientieff said. “A lot of the activities in the camp are related to our relationship with land and food.”
One goal of the camp was for emerging elders to learn about traditional practices and then teach those activities in villages and communities. The camp organizers said that an emerging elder is someone who would self-identify as moving into an older stage of life.
“If they have the desire to learn we’re not going to tell them they can’t come,” McConnell said.
The camp aimed to encourage and uplift elders through their cultural practices, McConnell said. The camp also aimed to create safe and gentle spaces for elders to heal.
“Elders not only wanted to mentor emerging elders but also wanted to enact healing spaces because people wanted to heal from the trauma they experienced in a healthy way and demonstrate leadership in their own way,” Black said.
The camp organizers said that some of the elders didn’t learn their language or activities due to different situations, like being taken to boarding schools at the age of 10. Some of the elders are learning activities for the first time.
Black said that it was important to them to cultivate a space where everyone was treated with respect and not shamed for not knowing something.
“... We’ve had struggles because we’ve experienced colonization, racism, prejudice, but we also have a lot of beauty and strength and we’re going to create a place for that to shine and healing will happen simultaneously,” Black said.
“There can be some shame or guilt or feelings of frustration and loss and grief, Demientieff said. “We’re trying to support each other that we’re all learning or growing, we’re all healing.”
“What I love too is that the emerging elders are remembering,” Demientieff said. “They come with so much of their own experiences and maybe have lost a lot but also retain and remember, and as they go through activities they remember what they were taught.”
More than 60 people participated in the five-day program at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and at the Howard Lake Camp. Five students from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Alaska Native Education program also participated.
