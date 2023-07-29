Denakkanaaga hosted its second Elders Mentoring Elders Cultural Camp in Fairbanks this week.

Elders taught traditional activities like snowshoe making, fishnet making, moose hide tanning, canoe building, drum making, tufting and beading, storytelling, and Native singing and dancing. They shared meals of fry bread, salmon, and moose head soup, and ended the week with fish ice cream and a talking circle on Native values.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.