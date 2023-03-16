Hosted by the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO), the second annual Dena Games start today in Fairbanks and run through Sunday.
Events are free to attend and open to all residents. There will be opportunities to learn about the Indigenous culture of the area in addition to learning and practicing the game before the competition at each event.
The snow snake is played from noon to 4 p.m. today. According to the WEIO website, the snow snake game was played by men to practice their skills for hunting small game. Competitors try to throw the snow snake the farthest along a smooth track in the snow.
Hand games will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Friday. This is a guessing game where participants hide objects in one hand and the other team tries to guess which hand holds the object.
The pop scramble is 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Children run and attempt to grab as many soda cans out of the snow as they can carry.
The snowshoe race is 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Participants are required to bring their own traditional handmade snowshoes.
The snow snake event and the hand games are at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St., while the pop scramble and the snowshoe race are at the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds, 935 Farmers Loop Road.
The World-Eskimo Indian Olympics are July 12-15 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. See more about both the Dena Games and WEIO online at weio.org.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com