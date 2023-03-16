World Eskimo-Indian Olympics

News-Miner Photo

Volunteers help turn the Big Dipper Ice Arena into the competitive arena for the 2022 World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, July 2022 in Fairbanks.

 News-Miner Photo

Hosted by the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO), the second annual Dena Games start today in Fairbanks and run through Sunday.

Events are free to attend and open to all residents. There will be opportunities to learn about the Indigenous culture of the area in addition to learning and practicing the game before the competition at each event.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com