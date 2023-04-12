Polaris Annex

The Polaris annex.

The Polaris Building annex will begin coming down this week after the city of Fairbanks awarded a bid Monday night for its demolition to Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental Services.

The firm bid $1.14 million, about $820,000 below the city engineer’s $1.96 million estimate. Three other companies submitted bids as well, including Central Environmental ($1.18 million), Anchorage-based CYS Enterprises ($1.77 million) and North Pole-based HC Contractors ($1.77 million).

