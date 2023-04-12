The Polaris Building annex will begin coming down this week after the city of Fairbanks awarded a bid Monday night for its demolition to Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental Services.
The firm bid $1.14 million, about $820,000 below the city engineer’s $1.96 million estimate. Three other companies submitted bids as well, including Central Environmental ($1.18 million), Anchorage-based CYS Enterprises ($1.77 million) and North Pole-based HC Contractors ($1.77 million).
City engineer Bob Pristash told the City Council Monday night that Central Environmental filed a protest bid last week but it was denied by the city’s risk management and purchasing department.
Mayor David Pruhs said the company “protested something we reviewed prior to us submitting who the winner was.” He said he had the matter reviewed by the city’s environmental consultant.
Pruhs will be hosting a ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday and provide a brief look at the annex’s inside for a small group before demolition begins.
“We will have a few words and knock off some bricks with a sledgehammer, and toast what the building has done for the city of Fairbanks,” Pruhs said.
Funding for the demolition comes from a $10 million federal grant awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency last March as part of Sen. Lisa Murkowksi’s congressionally directed spending request in order to knock down the Polaris Building. The EPA streamlined the city’s demolition work plan last November after agreeing the building represented both a seismic and human health hazard.
One of the milestone roadblocks included having to comply with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which requires federal agencies to “take into account the effects of their undertakings on historic properties.”
The Polaris was on a list of potential historical landmarks given its history and the impact it had on the city’s downtown core. The Alaska State Historic Preservation Office, the city and EPA all eventually signed an agreement that would document the building’s history, its current status and an eventual display. In addition, Pruhs told the borough’s historic preservation commission he is committed to additional work not included in the agreement.
The one-story annex was built in 1972, about 20 years after the Polaris Building was constructed. The building shares similar issues to the Polaris, including being contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBS) and asbestos.
Part of the work will include gutting the building of any hazardous materials before proceeding with demolition. After the building is knocked down, the nonhazardous material will be transferred to the Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill. The city has a $1.5 million waiver for tipping fees related to the Polaris Building.
Once cleared and filled in, Pruhs said the space will be used as a spot for potential food trucks during the summer. It will then be used as a staging area for when a future contractor starts dismantling the 71-year old highrise tower later this fall or winter.
The city, along with the Polaris Working Group, which Pruhs chaired, has been working for more than seven years to secure funding and bring down the now condemned high rise building. The building was shuttered in 2001 and later sustained significant water damage to its basement after a pipe burst.
Councilmembers commented on Pruhs’ local efforts to spearhead the building’s removal.
“I’ve got to compliment you on the tenacity and the roadblocks thrown up along the way,” said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth. Cleworth noted the building’s history, including having a business in the tower, along with its narrow confines and hallways.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle said she’s looking forward to seeing the building “turn into a puff of smoke” to what comes after the tower comes down.
“It’s been a big monster for a long time and I can’t wait to see what we do with the space,” Sprinkle said. “It has such great potential.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.