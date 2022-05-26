Demolition work started on Barnette Magnet School’s 1970s wing Wednesday, kicking off the latest phase in a rehabilitation project for the elementary school building.
According to a notification from the school district to parents and school employees, initial efforts Wednesday included removing hazardous materials from the building.
The demolition of the wing is required as part of the rehabilitation due to seismic concerns.
By 3:30 p.m., heavy equipment operated by Alaska Demolition contractors had already torn a large hole most of the way through the center of the building.
The district’s notification asked that district staff and community members not access the construction area while work was under way. Access to Barnette will only be allowed at the school’s front door.
The overall final phase of rehabilitation includes completion of a full renovation in the portion of the building constructed in the 1960s. These renovations include a new and extended heat system, updated ventilation and upgraded lighting, among other changes, as well as a new kindergarten playground.