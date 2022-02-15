Delta Junction residents will get an update tonight on Kinross Gold’s Manh Choh mine and the traffic impact the project will create beginning in 2024.
Kinross will facilitate the meeting at Delta’s community center from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom. The company, along with Alaska Department of Transportation officials, will provide presentations and take questions from residents.
“Community partnerships are a critical component of Kinross’ commitment to responsible natural resource development,” the company’s announcement states.
The Manh Cho mine project, located near the village of Tetlin 20 miles east of Tok, is expected to come online in 2024. According to Kinross, mining operations are expected to last 4.5 years.
Kinross plans to transport ore mined at Manh Cho to its Fort Knox mill near Fairbanks using Alaska Route 2. The company estimates as many as four 120-foot double-trailer trucks carrying 45 tons of ore will be traveling per hour to the Fairbanks area, for a total of 96 round trips a day.
The 240-mile route goes through Delta; Kinross said traffic could increase between 5% and 20% in some regions, with the stretch between Delta and Tok having a higher end. DOT officials say they are planning to begin installation of additional passing lanes in 2023, a year ahead of the planned mining operation.
Kinross launches website
Kinross launched a website, manhchoh.com, that will allow the public to track the progress of the mine operations, including updates leading to its start in 2024.
“This is a great go-to resource that will provide project updates, job information, and upcoming community meeting info,” Kinross Community Relations Specialist Brenna Schakke said in an email announcing the website.
The website includes Kinross Gold’s data on potential impacts, traffic information, newsletters, job information and a summary of the project.
No assembly resolution
A resolution sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Member David Guttenberg didn’t gain traction at a Thursday meeting after time ran out and the assembly failed to muster enough votes to extend the session.
Guttenberg’s resolution would have asked the Army Corps of Engineers to extend its public comment period on the Manh Cho permit and hold a public meeting in Fairbanks. The public notice period closed Sunday. The Army Corps permit deals specifically with impacts to wetlands near the mines, not transportation issues.
Despite the revolution’s failure to pass, Fairbanks residents expressed concern during the meeting’s public testimony period.
“The transportation plan proposed is so large and audacious that it takes a while for people to comprehend the consequences,” resident Barbara Schuhmann said. “It’s hard to imagine 192 trucks everyday coming through 24/7/365.”
She added, “Traffic congestion will be maddening and road conditions will disintegrate.”
Gary Wilken, a former Alaska state senator, said Kinross needs to provide alternative options against a plan he said “is patently unsafe.”
His group, Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, is currently assembling data quantifying the potential impact on the region. Wilken noted the trucks will pass by 208 bus routes.
Other residents cited potential impacts to the borough’s already poor air quality stemming from at least four years of additional truck traffic.
Jeremy Brans, general manager of Kinross Alaska, said any delay would be detrimental to the project.
“We have a short construction season, and our timeline is sensitive,” Brans said. “A delay will put 250 to 300 construction jobs at risk, along with 400 to 600 trucking jobs in Tok and Fairbanks.”
Brans added Guttenberg’s resolution addresses the wrong permit; any public testimony on public roads, he said, should be directed toward Alaska DOT.
Brans added testimony on the negative impacts “directly conflicts with DOT statements … that there is plenty of capacity on the roads and publicly said the plan is legal and safe.”