The Delta Junction Trail Association is hosting an end of season ski event Friday evening.
Members can take 30-minute ski lessons, participate in a fun ski race, explore the fairgrounds, and try skijoring.
Ski lessons start with beginners at 5 p.m., intermediate skiers at 5:30 p.m., and advanced skiers at 6:30 p.m.
The short ski race starts at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the first place winner, best dressed, and red lantern.
The event is 5-7 p.m. at the Deltana Fairgrounds. Participants should park at the Delta Junction Elementary School, 2659 Nistler Road, and follow signs to the Deltana Fairgrounds.
Afterward, participants are encouraged to relax at the Big Delta Brewing Co. outside pavilion. Prizes and challenge stickers will be handed out at 7 p.m.
Participants should bring their own ski equipment.