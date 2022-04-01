A Delta Junction man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually abused a juvenile family member for more than seven years.
Vladimir Kurilchenko, 53, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the alleged abuse, which took place in Alaska between 2002 and 2008, according to court filings.
A criminal complaint written by Nicholas Sailer, an investigator with the Alaska State Troopers, stated that Kurilchenko allegedly began raping the child beginning at the age of 6. The victim estimated that Kurilchenko had vaginally penetrated her on at least 50 different occasions.
In mid-February, members of a church in North Pole confronted Kurilchenko about the alleged abuse. During the meeting, he reportedly admitted to raping the child two times, the lead pastor reported to troopers.
The following month, troopers contacted Kurilchenko and his wife in Delta Junction. He reportedly admitted that he had touched the victim’s genitals on at least 10 occasions and had penetrated the victim twice, according to charging documents. He said the abuse continued until the child was 14 years old.
During the interview, Kurilchenko reportedly told investigators that he “kept her intact” so that she would remain a virgin, according to charging documents.
The investigation revealed that Kurilchenko’s wife was reportedly aware of the continued sexual abuse of the minor victim. The woman is not currently facing criminal charges.
Kurilchenko is expected to appear in court on April 7 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records. He is currently being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $750,000 cash performance bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed, according to troopers.