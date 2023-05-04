A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Delta Junction couple with defrauding investors out of more than $700,000.
Brian Keith Corty, 52, and Candy Corty, 47, were indicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to court documents, the couple purchased the Midway Lodge on the Richardson Highway near Delta Junction and told investors they would turn it into a “bud and breakfast.” They said the lodge would be a “marijuana theme park” and would include glass ceilings so customers could lie in bed and watch the northern lights. The two said that they would also grow, cultivate and sell marijuana.
They are reported to have solicited investors to buy shares of stock in their company, Ice Fog Holdings LLC, between 2017 and 2020, the news release stated. They allegedly told investors that Ice Fog was already generating income for security services and that Ice Fog would make more than $3.85 million by the end of the first year, more than $13 million by the end of the second year, and more than $23.2 million by the end of the third year, while knowing that Ice Fog had no meaningful current or prospective revenue stream. They also told investors the return on the business would be 30 times what shareholders invested.
The DOJ release says the couple also told investors that the Alaska Marijuana Control Office had performed inspections on the lodge and was nearing approval of their application to become a licensed marijuana grow and dispensary.
The couple raised approximately $722,000 from 22 investors.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.