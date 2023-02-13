Valentine's Day ad

This ad is from the mid-1930s in the News-Miner.

News-Miner archives

 News-Miner archives

With my sweetheart thousands of miles away at our house on the Indiana state line, I had time on my hands this weekend. What better way to spend it than to look up past Valentine’s Day celebrations in the Fairbanks paper?

Combing through the archives, I learned that in 1912, the Young People’s Society of the Presbyterian Church played games with hearts and arrows, then broke for lunch. Another party was held by the local citizenry of Chatanika.

Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com.