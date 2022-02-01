Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy re-stating orders by the U.S. military for National Guard troops in Alaska to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk losing their guard status.
The Pentagon is requiring the coronavirus vaccine for all U.S. troops, including the National Guard and Reserve, which Austin announced in August 2021. Austin called the shot requirement “mission critical.”
Alaska leads the nation in Covid cases per 100,000 people, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
On Jan. 27, 2022, Austin sent letters to Dunleavy and six other governors re-affirming his commitment to troop preparedness and the health of service members.
“Vaccination against Covid-19 is an essential military readiness requirement for all components and units of the military, including the Alaska National Guard,” Austin wrote in the letter to Dunleavy.
The News-Miner obtained a copy of Austin’s letter from the Defense Department. The letter has not been released publicly.
Austin’s letter states that “all members of the Alaska Army and Air National Guard, regardless of their duty status, must follow the directions of the Secretaries of the Army and the Air Force, respectively, or regarding specific Covid-19 compliance deadlines and requirements.”
The defense secretary warned that noncompliance may stop the member from taking part in drills and training, and “will jeopardize the member’s status in the National Guard.”
Austin also states at the end of the letter that he is aware that Alaska has joined a federal lawsuit by the Texas governor against the Biden administration and U.S. Defense Department. The lawsuit challenges the vaccine mandate for National Guard members.
Lloyd wrote that the pending litigation precludes him from commenting on Dunleavy’s specific objections to the shot requirement.
According to the states' lawsuit, about 8% of Alaska Guard members have not received a first dose of the vaccine. Of those members, the vast majority asked for a religious exemption but so far none has been allowed.
In Texas, 40% of the Army National Guard have refused to get the shot, while about 220 members in the Air National Guard remain unvaccinated.
In a Jan. 27 press release, Dunleavy announced Alaska’s court challenge. The Dunleavy administration contends that the vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and “usurps state sovereignty.
“The Alaska Constitution states that the governor is the ‘commander-in-chief’ of the armed forces of the State, and it empowers the governor to order Guard members into active State duty,” according to the statement from the governor’s office.