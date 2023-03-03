Attorneys presented their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of a man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Carlton Campbell, 25, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020, on eight counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing it.
Prosecuting attorney Joshua Darnall told the jury that Campbell sought out, viewed and distributed child pornography repeatedly. “This wasn’t just one bad day — this was a pattern of behavior,” Darnall said.
Darnall recounted how investigators testified that they found evidence that Campbell searched for and watched child pornography on his laptop and phone. Investigators also did not find any evidence of malware on Campbell’s devices.
Darnall said the story Campbell told troopers about how the content got on his computer just didn’t add up. “He was savvy,” Darnall said. “He minimized his conduct because he knew he was guilty.”
Defense attorney Amy Welch asked the jury to put aside any emotional responses and to weigh the facts and evidence. According to Welch, Campbell attempted to download a modification for a video game from an Internet message board and accidentally downloaded child pornography instead. She told the jury that Campbell wasn’t trying to hide the materials and he told officers what was happening on his computer.
“I ask that you do not condemn CJ because of the horrible materials that someone else sent him,” Welch said.
Welch maintained that investigators dropped the ball on the investigation.
