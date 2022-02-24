Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to position in Europe in the hours since Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine.
A senior defense official declined Thursday to say whether any Alaska troops will be activated. Most of the service members will come from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart, Georgia, the official said.
In Alaska, there are more than 26,000 active military members, including Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, as well as National Guard members and reservists.
“At the direction of the president, Secretary of Defense Austin has ordered the deployment to Europe of approximately 7,000 additional Service Members,” said a Pentagon official, in response to a request from the News-Miner.
The additional troops will double the number of American service members ordered to Europe since the Ukrainian crisis began.
The new deployment, which will begin in several days, will include an armored brigade combat team “with associated capabilities and enablers” that will deploy to Germany in support of NATO allies and to deter Russian aggression, according to the statement.
In Alaska, officials at Eileson Air Force Base and at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson referred questions Thursday to the Secretary of Defense in Washington, D.C.
Army personnel from Fort Wainwright and U.S. Army Alaska are not involved in the response against Russia, said Eve A. Baker, public affairs specialist for USAG Alaska at Fort Wainwright. “The units at Fort Wainwright have not been tasked to prepare to deploy in support of the situation in Ukraine,” Baker said.
Putin warns western allies of 'consequences'
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military invasion against Ukraine in a television address that aired before 6 a.m. Moscow time Thursday.
Putin declared war on Ukraine and warned western allies not to interfere or “face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”
President Joe Biden responded to Putin’s “brutal” attack against Ukraine with a new round of financial sanctions against Russia, targeting the country’s banks and high-tech sectors.
The president also ordered thousands of troops to Poland and Germany. “Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said in an address to the nation.
Biden said that “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East."
The U.S. military will get involved directly if Russia advances into countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Biden said. He authorized ground and air support already stationed in Europe to support NATO’s eastern flank in Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Romania.
The Pentagon has sent six F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft to eastern Europe in support of NATO allies. An infantry battalion numbering 800 troops was deployed to the Baltics.
The United States already has a large military presence across Europe. There are roughly 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe, with a third based in Germany.
Sen. Sullivan: 'New era of authoritarian aggression'
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan warned Thursday about broader implications of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
Sullivan, a Marine Corps colonel who sits on the U.S. Armed Services Committee, said that Putin is aligning with Chinese President Xi Jinping on aggressive goals that put European democracy at risk.
“We have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression, led by Russia and China’s dictators, who are increasingly isolated and dangerous, driven by historical grievances, paranoid about their democratic neighbors, and willing to use military force and other aggressive actions to crush the citizens of such countries,” said Sullivan, who has been meeting with key allies in Munich, Brussels and London.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that “this unprovoked action has no place in the 21st century. It is a grievous violation of international law and longstanding norms. And I fear it will lead to massive devastation and a catastrophic loss of lives."
Murkowski said that Putin and his regime need to be held accountable.
Rep. Don Young issued a similar statement.
"Freedom-loving people everywhere have long known Vladimir Putin to be an authoritarian thug. Overnight, he continued his attacks on Ukraine's sovereignty by commencing unprovoked all-out war," Young said.
Young also warned about aggression by China, which is not openly supporting Russia but refused to call the attack against Ukraine "an invasion."
"The actions we take against Putin must send a message of zero tolerance to the Chinese Communist Party and their own desires to choose violence over diplomacy," Young said. "America is a country of liberty, and we are proud to support the Ukrainian people as they resist this needless violence. We pray for the innocent lives that have and will be taken by Putin's aggression.”