Travis Reed, who is on trial on accusations of killing and mutilating the body of his mother, Vivian Osborne, was probably in the middle of cooking dinner when Osborne had a stroke and Reed — freaking out with a knife in his hand — unintentionally stabbed her in the neck, Reed’s attorney said during closing arguments on Tuesday.
A Fairbanks jury is now deciding whether Reed is guilty of murder and mutilating a corpse.
Attorney Gary Soberay said that Reed didn’t know what to do so he disfigured the corpse, including removing her head, and staged the house to make it look like he was crazy.
If Reed meant to kill his mother, he would have fled, Soberay said. Instead, he was found by Alaska State Troopers in a locked bedroom in his mother’s North Pole home with her body in the living room.
“She was at risk for stroke,” the attorney said of Osborne, who was 59.
Her death was attributed to blunt force trauma to the head but the medical examiner also noted signs of heart disease, including calcified arteries. It’s not clear if she was decapitated before or after dying of severe head injuries.
A stroke would have sent Reed into a panic, Soberay said.
“That is a young man that doesn’t know what else to do,” the defense attorney said. “This isn’t somebody who had a motive to kill.”
Prosecutor Andrew Baldock offered a very different narrative. He said the evidence shows a man in a rage.
Osborne was making calls, looking for a methamphetamine treatment center for her son, in the days before she died. Osborne told a family member that Reed was using meth and had knocked off her glasses. She planned to kick him out.
Multiple injuries throughout Osborne’s head and torso, including the pelvic area, illustrate that her killer was angry, Baldock said.
“The victim was hit over and over and over and over again in the head,” Baldock said. “Even when she was dead, he continued to assault her body, by stabbing her over and over again.”
Reed’s DNA was found under Osborne’s fingernails. Reed had scratch marks on his body, a cut on his foot and cuts and nicks on his fingers.
Baldock said Alaska State Troopers obtained a confession.
“He says, ‘Well, I had to do it. She was the devil.’”
Reed was deemed fit to stand trial last month despite an extensive history of mental illness and drug problems. If convicted, the 37-year-old faces up to 99 years in prison on the murder charge.
