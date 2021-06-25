Ryder Alan Smith’s psychiatrist testified on Thursday that his neurodivergence, compounded by alcohol, could explain lapses in memory on the morning that he shot 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright.
Smith, 23, is on trial in Fairbanks Superior Court on charges of murder and evidence tampering in connection with Horace-Wright’s death on Nov. 14, 2019, at Badger Towing and Recovery on Peger Road. Smith says he gunned down Horace-Wright out of fear for his own life after Horace-Wright attacked him and refused to leave the property. The trial at Rabinowitz Courthouse started Monday and closing arguments are expected today.
Horace-Wright had a child who will soon turn 3. Friends and relatives have held demonstrations outside of the courthouse calling for “justice for Peter.”
Forensics experts who examined both men said they each had abrasions consistent with having been in a fight. A cellphone recording of the incident shows that Smith waited 11 minutes to call 911 after first calling his father. Authorities say he smashed another cellphone in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Dr. Mikki Barker said Smith suffers from Asperger syndrome, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury from being attacked in 2017. Smith was hit in the head with the butt of a gun and beaten by a group of men in separate incidents.
Smith’s brain works differently than most people, Barker said. He has poor short-term memory. Barker characterized his long-term memory as fair. Smith has trouble showing emotion and reading social cues, Barker said. His brain doesn’t organize information normally. She said it makes sense that Smith called his father before calling 911 after shooting Horace-Wright.
“He didn’t know what to do. He was freaked out,” Barker said.
It’s common for people involved in traumatic events to have gaps in their memory and to leave out details, Barker said. The psychiatrist said she doesn’t think that Smith was lying about what happened on the morning that Horace-Wright was killed.
Authorities have not offered a motive for murder. Smith and Horace-Wright met at a gas station some hours before the shooting and decided to hang out and have drinks at Smith’s father’s business. Smith says Horace-Wright suddenly became violent while they were discussing the possibility of Horace-Wright purchasing a truck. Smith quoted him $4,500 and said Horace-Wright attacked him.
Al Bell is the Alaska State Trooper investigator who analyzed video from a cellphone found at the scene.
The video shows that Horace-Wright pointed the phone at Smith as he approached him carrying a shotgun and recorded their interaction — Horace-Wright warned Smith that the phone was “live” — before dropping the phone. The recording captured about 14 minutes of mostly audio. Bell used technology to amplify some of the sound.
Smith can be heard saying: “You don’t even have your cellphone. You can’t even call for help. It sucks, dude,” according to Bell.
During cross examination, defense attorney Gary Stapp asked Bell if Smith could have been talking to himself. Smith had left his cellphone at a bar and Stapp suggested that Smith was scolding himself about not having his phone on him.
Bell said he couldn’t say who Smith was talking to.
Authorities believe that Horace-Wright had two phones on him that morning and that Smith smashed the wrong phone.
On the recording, Smith can also be heard talking to his father. “He attacked me,” Smith said.
The cellphone video is time-stamped at 5:37 a.m. Smith called 911 to report the shooting at 5:11 a.m. Stapp asked Bell to explain the time discrepancy.
“I don’t know,” Bell said.
