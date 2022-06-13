Twelve years ago, Roland Castillo went to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank to fulfill 30 hours of court-ordered community service, consequences of a driving violation.
Little did he know that it would change his life, and he would become one of the most reliable and longterm volunteers the food bank has ever had.
He looks back on that time with a little embarrassment.
“I was just trying to get it done with,” he said of those community service hours. But the more time he spent at the food bank, the more he realized the importance of the work and it became a very positive part of his life.
“After a little while, I just started going in a lot,” he said. “Even after I knew I had my 30 hours in.”
In fact, when he did finally report back to the judge, she was astonished and exclaimed, “280 hours? You must like what you’re doing.” To his surprise, he did.
He loved being around the other volunteers, which included his former wrestling coach and his martial arts instructor. He also met longtime volunteer Glenn Hackney. Castillo became so dedicated, he even gave up time with his mother when she visited from Outside because the food bank needed him.
“I went in and gave them five or six hours, and it just kept getting better and better,” he said. “People at the food bank, they’re my family now.”
He volunteers about five hours a day, five days a week.
“He is an institution in the Fairbanks Community Food Bank,” said Samantha Kirstein, the food bank’s community development director. “He is consistent, committed and a character who makes all the hard work more fun. But he really has a heart, too.”
“Other than Sam, myself and Pam, Roland has been here longer than any staff member,” said food bank Director Anne Weaver. “I actually tried to hire him once and his response was that he didn’t want that much responsibility. I still laugh at that.”
According to Weaver, Castillo has trained thousands of volunteers and most of the warehouse staff.
“He wants the people we serve to feel the care and love that our volunteers and staff put into their work,” she said. “He wants every volunteer to love being here as much as he does, and he loves to train leaders.”
He often works with court-ordered volunteers and gives them a sense of hope and purpose, she added.
Since volunteering at the food bank, Castillo sometimes reflects on growing up in Fairbanks in the 1970s when his family suffered through tough times.
“My mom was raising three boys and somebody kept bringing us groceries,” he said. “I always asked my mom, ‘Who brings us food like this?’ “
“Different people in the community,” she replied. “That’s the way this community is. They heard about what is happening to us.”
“I always thought, one of these days, I’d like to find out who that was and tell them thank you,” Castillo said. “I never found out.”
He now spends up to 30 hours a week doing the same thing, helping others and guiding new volunteers.
Longtime food bank volunteer Glenn Hackney inspired him, he said.
“He’d come up to me and tell me, ‘I hear you’re doing really good things, young man,’” the retired heavy equipment operator said. “I’m 54, and he calls me a young man.”
About seven years ago, the food bank receptionist handed him a piece of paper and asked him to write down his thoughts about the food bank so it could be posted on a wall displaying reflections of folks connected to the organization. He took the request seriously and struggled to put his thoughts down on paper. It was difficult, and he just couldn’t get it right. He even showed it to Glenn Hackney who told him, “Don’t worry. You’ll find the words when you find the words.”
Seven years went by. Two months ago, he pulled it out again. By this time, it had become a poem. And finally, he found the words and finished that reflection. He dedicated it to Glenn Hackney, who died on May 20 at the age of 97.
This One Is For You, Glenn Hackney
At the food bank of Fairbanks it’s 40 below
But we try to be open five days in a row.
We don’t have the best, but we give what we can
Sometimes a turkey, sometimes a ham.
At the food bank of Fairbanks, come give us a hand
Give a donation or give us your cans.
Thank you, Fairbanks, for all that you do
That’s why I love living in this town with you.
— Roland R. Castillo