The University of Alaska Museum of the North’s December hands-on programs will focus on snow.
Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger at Early Explorers on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab and explore the galleries.
Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2-4 p.m. Drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt.
The museum is also offering open Creativity Lab activities on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The activities, which will include things like drawing, painting and sculpting, are open to all ages.
These programs are included with admission and are free for members. For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.