Museum of the North

Photo by J. Arseneau

UAMN programs for the month of December will center around the theme of snow.

 Photo by J. Arseneau

The University of Alaska Museum of the North’s December hands-on programs will focus on snow.

Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger at Early Explorers on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab and explore the galleries.