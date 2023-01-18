Fairbanks, North Pole air quality

Eric Engman/News-Miner

An inversion traps air pollution in this 2015 file photo.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation will consider its next steps after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to reject part of an air quality improvement plan.

The EPA made its announcement on Jan. 10, stating that parts of the state’s plan to combat harmful particulate pollution (or PM2.5) levels in the Fairbanks North Star Borough non-attainment area are insufficient. The Clear Air Act requires the borough to be in compliance for wintertime PM2.5 levels by 2025.

