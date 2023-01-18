The Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation will consider its next steps after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to reject part of an air quality improvement plan.
The EPA made its announcement on Jan. 10, stating that parts of the state’s plan to combat harmful particulate pollution (or PM2.5) levels in the Fairbanks North Star Borough non-attainment area are insufficient. The Clear Air Act requires the borough to be in compliance for wintertime PM2.5 levels by 2025.
Jason Brune, the DEC commissioner, provided an update Tuesday during a Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation “Energy for All Alaska” workshop.
“The progress that the communities of Fairbanks and North Pole have made over the past decade on air quality [has] been phenomenal,” Brune said.
However, Brune reiterated the state’s stance that EPA-prescribed measures should focus on wintertime wood smoke, the main culprit behind high PM2.5 measures.
“As we’ve argued with the EPA over and over, we want them to focus on woodsmoke,” Brune said.
He added when the state submitted its state implementation plan (or SIP), it would bring the FNSB non-attainment zone to attainment by 2025.
“We were eagerly awaiting for the state to approve that SIP,” Brune said.
Instead, the EPA contends that the plan doesn’t do enough and should do more to curtail emission. The state, the EPA stated, should implement adequate contingency measures, control strategies for commercial, industrial, and residential heating sources and require the use of ultra-low sulfur diesel for home heating.
The state’s SIP is open for a 60-day comment period that ends March 13. The EPA will evaluate all comments and recommendations before it renders a decision on the plan.
Brune acknowledged both the state and EPA have dragged their feet on the SIP. He added the state can submit additional data to refute the EPA’s observations on the rejected claims. Once the EPA issues a final determination, Brune said the state can technically challenge the findings in court.
“We are certainly looking at that but we hope the EPA will come to its senses,” Brune said.
“We want the people of Fairbanks and North Pole to have clean air,” Brune said. “We believe the measures we have put in place have been more than adequate in protecting the environment and human health.”
Over the past decade, the state has implemented no-burn day control measures and air quality alerts and have adhered to a of EPA-approved wood stoves.
Last September, DEC implemented mandates on the type of heating oil that can be used.
Brune said the state has so far succeeded in reducing PM2.5 measures, including reducing North Pole particulates from 135 micrograms per cubic meter to below 60 and Fairbanks to 30 to 35 micrograms per cubic meter.
“We’ve done the yeoman’s work to get to that point,” Brune said.
Jason Olds, the director of DEC’s Air Quality Division, said compliance rate was estimated at 30% in 2019 and is targeting at least 45% by 2024. Olds added a 50% target is the maximum the EPA will accept in any plan.
“It’s about how accurate you can forecast PM2.5 inversions,” Olds said. A second component includes affecting the heating sources people use.
Brune said compliance has had mixed results.
“Some are adamant followers, some are reluctant followers, and some get pissed off and burn intentionally when we have burn bans,” Brune said.
He added the EPA’s list of certified wood stoves is “effectively broken” because they emit as much particulate. Brune said an EPA Office of Inspector General will be issuing a report in the near future.
The borough, which plays no part in regulation, separately has executed several federally-funded heating source change-out systems over the past several years. Aurora Energy, Brune noted, has helped with its dry wood kiln facility, reducing the amount of wet wood residents burn in the North Pole/Fairbanks area.
When it comes to enforcement, Brune said DEC takes the issue seriously. It operates on a three-strike system that involves two warnings followed by a civil notice of violation.
“You can’t have the requirements we put in place unless we enforce them,” Brune said.
A notice of violation requires the DEC to file them with the Department of Law in civil court. An expedited version of the process allows the state and affected residents to settle outside of court for a small fine.
Brune and his staff noted there are potential economic impacts if the EPA requires ultra low sulfur diesel (USLD), or fuel effectively used for diesel-powered vehicles. Brune said USLD will cost “at least a buck more a gallon” than the No. 1 Heating Oil currently mandated by the state for home heating-powered units.
Olds, the Air Division director, said a mandate to switch fuel sources would be a few years off should the EPA uphold the recommendation in its final decision.
Fairbanks resident Patrice Lee, who is involved with Citizens for Clean Air, asked why the state isn’t subsidizing the price of ULSD or made more efforts toward renewable energy sources.
“We need to think outside the box to solve our problems, and we need the state to stop fighting,” Lee said.
Rep. Mike Prax, who represents North Pole, noted high costs associated with changing heating sources.
“For many residents, it’s a big deal,” Prax said. “It might be $2,000 or $3,000 a year, money out of their pocket, and for a lot of people that’s really hard for them to comply with.”
Olds acknowledged that there’s a strong need for residents to burn wood as an affordable alternative.
“Coming up with a solution for folks to continue using those devices is something we are trying to do,” Olds said.