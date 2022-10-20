Friday is the deadline to give feedback on the borough's Comprehensive Roads Plan draft proposal.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has been working with and updating the public on the plan for more than a year, and is again asking for feedback on the draft.
Th draft combines research and feedback from the public that will help improve current and future road network in the community, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward stated in a news release.
The FNSB Comprehensive Roads Plan was originally adopted by the Assembly in 1991 and is one of the borough’s longest-standing plans. This revision and update of the 30-year-plan is led by the FNSB Community Planning Department to set a new vision and goal for how the community’s road system will look and work.