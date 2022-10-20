Spudwood Road

Flooding on Spudwood Road, off Steele Creek Road, happens when culverts meant to direct water under the road are frozen or blocked. With culverts blocked, water and ice spills over the road and properties, limiting access to the back half of the neighborhood. It's become an annual problem, residents say, one that limits emergency service vehicles from accessing the neighborhood and at other times preventing residents from leaving their homes. 

 Photo courtesy John Chythlook

Friday is the deadline to give feedback on the borough's Comprehensive Roads Plan draft proposal.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has been working with and updating the public on the plan for more than a year, and is again asking for feedback on the draft.