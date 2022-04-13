The deadline to change out studded vehicle tires to drive on Alaska’s roads is approaching, the Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.
Residents living below the 60 North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak, must change out studded tires to drive on Alaska roadways by April 15. Alaskans living above the 60 North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, must change out studded tires to drive on Alaska roadways by May 1.
Latitude 60 crosses Alaska from east to west, just south of Prince William Sound, Seward and Chefornak.
Warmer daytime temperatures have started to clear ice and snow off roadways, making it safe to get back on summer tires again, Commissioner Jim Cockrell said in a news release announcing the tire change.
Studded tires on dry pavement can damage the road surface, the release stated. According to a recent Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities study, studded tire use on sampled Alaska roads reduced the surface life of the asphalt road by almost half. Statewide, DOT&PF estimates that cost from damage caused by studded tires is about $13.7 million per year.
After the deadline, motorists continuing to drive with studded tires may be issued a citation. Some cities, municipalities, and boroughs may have their own ordinances governing studded tire use in their areas. Be sure to check local regulations as well.