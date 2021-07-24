Spectators gathered Friday to enjoy day three of the 60th annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympics. Friday’s events, which included an open regalia contest and legendary ear pull competition, honored Native Alaskan culture and athletic excellence.
The ear pull competition is one of WEIO’s most physically and mentally demanding events, requiring competitors to withstand significant pain meant to resemble the pain of frostbite.
The best-of-three competition requires athletes to pull their heads straight back without twisting or jerking and try to pull the sinew from each other’s ears. Participants sported bloody and swollen ears after the event concluded.
James Wardlow, the men’s ear pull first place winner called his victory unexpected but said he enjoyed seeing a new wave of WEIO athletes.
“My ears aren’t hurting too bad right now, I’ll probably feel it tomorrow, but to come in first place, that’s like a fluke or beginner’s luck. It’s typically Leroy (Shangin) that gets first or second place, I’m typically around fifth place so to come in first, I’m still shocked knowing that I got it,” Wardlow said.
He added, “It’s a pleasure to see new faces and be able to be back to compete because the last time I competed was in 2017 so there’s a lot of new faces, it’s good to see.”
WEIO’s third day also featured an open regalia contest where contestants of all ages dressed in traditional attire and honored their Native heritage.
Three-year-old Sawyer Bridges of Fort Yukon wore a dress made of moose hide, glass beads, and caribou antler buttons. Her mother called the outfit “a family effort” but primarily credited her grandmother Diane Bridges for the unique design.
Kaila Lozano, a young contestant from Barrow, wore a muskrat parka made with black, tan and white calfskin trim along the body. Much like Bridges, the mother of Kaila and Robert Lozano III said designing the regalia outfits involved the entire family.
“Their aunties made his and I made hers,” she explained. “I’ve been making her outfit for a few years and luckily she’s been able to fit,” she said.
WEIO events will resume today at 10 a.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Daytime events are free and open to the public. Admission is charged for evening events beginning at 5:15 p.m.
