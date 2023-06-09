Dalton Highway traffic at mile post 403.5 is limited to one lane after the Sag River washed out June 7. It is uncertain when the road will completely reopen.
Crews are on site working to repair the road and direct traffic, John Perreault, Alaska Department of Transportation Northern Region information officer, said.
“It’s a dynamic situation,” Perreault said.
The washout was caused when ice buildup diverted the main channel of the river over the highway, National Weather Service Hydrologist Ed Plumb said.
The Sag River is expected to rise further over the weekend due to rain, Plumb added.
Rocks are being shipped in from a site 150 miles away to replace the part of the road lost to the river, according to an Alaska DOT Facebook post.
Contact Carter DeJong at cdejong@newsminer.com or 907-459-7545.